Dubai Police says deepfakes getting harder to detect

Dubai Police has warned of the increasing dangers as artificial intelligence makes fake videos and voices harder to detect.

A study by the force's Future Foresight Centre has found that rapidly advancing deepfake technologies pose multiple threats that impact public safety, information credibility, the reliability of digital evidence and related decision-making.

The research warns that AI-generated content is increasingly difficult to distinguish from authentic material, making manipulated videos, images and audio more convincing. This could enable criminals to better impersonate people, steal identities, deceive the public and spread misinformation.

The study coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed every October, and forms part of the Ministry of Interior’s Safe UAE Through Your Digital Awareness campaign.

When seeing is no longer believing

A key finding is that the deepfake challenge extends beyond detecting fabricated content. As manipulation techniques advance, people may increasingly suspect genuine photographs, videos and audio, making it harder to know what to trust.

The study highlights the need to verify the origin, authenticity and integrity of digital content to protect individuals and institutions from deception and misinformation.

Hamdan Al Ghassiya, director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, said generative AI's implications went beyond identifying manipulated material, raising broader concerns about continued trust in genuine digital information.

Dr Al Ghassiya warned that those capabilities could enable more sophisticated identity theft, impersonation, fraud, and information manipulation.

Proving what is real

This issue presents significant challenges for security authorities, especially when assessing digital evidence in investigations and decision-making. More convincing deepfakes could undermine the reliability of recordings and other digital material, making verification essential for future security operations.

Dr Al Ghassiya emphasised that technology alone cannot address the challenges posed by deepfakes. The study calls for a comprehensive approach combining public awareness, digital verification skills and institutional preparedness.

The study urges security organisations to be proactive, monitor technological developments, and identify emerging risks before new criminal techniques become widespread, rather than responding after they appear.