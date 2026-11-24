Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has issued a sweeping set of orders to assert federal control over oil, border crossings and security in the Kurdistan region and disputed areas, his office announced on Tuesday.

The orders, published as a list of directives to ministries and security agencies, cover three areas: Kurdistan and border crossings, security and border control, and technical monitoring of oil.

Under the first set of demands, the Kurdistan Regional Government is instructed not to grant approval for the export of crude oil and petroleum products except through the federal Oil Ministry “to prevent overlap of powers”.

Mr Al Zaidi also directs the Border Ports Authority to take over all border crossings in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Oil Ministry is instructed to manage all oilfields in disputed territories belonging to the ministry that lie within the administrative boundaries of the Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahaddin and Nineveh provinces and whose security is under the control of the Kurdistan region.

The Border Forces Command is to close all unofficial crossings on Iraq's international borders with neighbouring countries, including those into Kurdistan.

The federal Defence Ministry is instructed to have Iraqi Security Forces close all unpaved roads connecting the Kurdistan region to Diyala, Salahaddin, Kirkuk and Nineveh.

The Interior Ministry is instructed to direct the Energy Police to take control of all oilfields and to monitor them with cameras, including those within the federal government's administrative boundaries whose security is under the Kurdistan Regional Government's control.

Concerned authorities are to prepare a clear mechanism regulating the movement of petroleum products between provinces and through border crossings to be binding on all parties.

The orders call for adopting modern technology to protect and monitor oil pipelines and wells, including creating a national digital system to oversee oil lines and detect smuggling, and for the Oil Ministry to install electronic meters on all operating oil wells in Iraq.