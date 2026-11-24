Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Khudair has accused the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of controlling oilfields belonging to the federally owned North Oil Company and called for them to be placed under the central government's administration.

An investigation uncovered oil smuggling operations in the northern fields, with recommendations due to be issued soon, Mr Khudair said in an interview with a state news agency published late on Monday.

Among them are fields belonging to the North Oil Company. The minister said the Kurdistan Regional Government “has taken control [of the fields], in addition to smuggling operations from other areas”.

The Oil Ministry “believes that these fields should be managed federally by the Ministry, similar to the fields it manages in the central and southern regions,” he added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi “intends to zero out outstanding issues and strengthen control over border crossings by having the Iraqi army assume responsibility for their control from north to south”, Mr Khudair said.

He spoke as Baghdad was intensifying demands on the Kurdistan region amid a large-scale anti-corruption campaign and discussions over next year's federal budget.

Control over the development of natural resources and land claimed by the Kurds has been one of the most contentious issues since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein and helped the Kurds gain official semi-autonomous status.

The Kurds argue that the country’s constitution allows them to sign deals without Baghdad's approval, while the federal authorities maintain this is illegal. The dispute has at times prompted Baghdad to withhold the Kurdistan region's share of the federal budget allocation, plunging the region into economic hardship. Some of these fields are in disputed territories.

In early 2022, the Kurdistan region's oil sector suffered a major blow when the Federal Supreme Court ruled that the regional law regulating the industry was unconstitutional. The court ordered the region to hand over all oil-sector activities to Baghdad, including exports.

A year later, an arbitration ruling forced the suspension of the region's oil exports through Turkey, cutting off a major source of revenue for Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, and leaving it struggling to pay public-sector salaries. The two sides failed to reach an agreement throughout this period.