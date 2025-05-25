Iraqi director Hasan Hadi receiving his Camera d'Or prize from Italian director and screenwriter Alice Rohrwacher at the Cannes Film Festival. AFP
First Iraqi director at Cannes wins top prize with The President's Cake

Hasan Hadi's film is set during the 1990s, when his country was under crippling UN sanctions

David Tusing

May 25, 2025