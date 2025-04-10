Once Upon A Time In Gaza will be featured in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival in May. Photo: BAC Films
Once Upon A Time In Gaza will be featured in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival in May. Photo: BAC Films

Gaza crime thriller among five Arab films to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Once Upon a Time in Gaza is directed by Palestinian twin brothers Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Razmig Bedirian
April 10, 2025