Gaza crime thriller among five Arab films to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

A revenge thriller set in Gaza is among five Arab films that will be screened at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cannes-film-festival/" target="_blank">Cannes Film Festival</a> in May. <i>Once Upon a Time in Gaza </i>will feature in the festival’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/nadine-labaki-will-be-the-first-ever-arab-president-of-the-un-certain-regard-jury-at-cannes-1.841541" target="_blank">Un Certain Regard </a>section. The film is set in 2007, when Hamas solidified its control over the Gaza Strip. It tells the story of Yahya, a student who strikes up a friendship with Ousama, described as “a charismatic dealer with a big heart” in the film’s synopsis. The two begin selling drugs out of a falafel store, but soon become locked in the crosshairs of a corrupt policeman. After Ousama is murdered, Yahya sets out for revenge. “His encounter with the killer alters everything,” the synopsis teases. The film is directed by Gaza-born twins <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/tarzan-and-arab-nasser-on-new-film-gaza-mon-amour-we-decided-to-do-something-with-no-link-to-politics-1.1074748" target="_blank">Tarzan and Arab Nasser</a>, who are known for their 2020 romantic drama <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/palestinian-film-gaza-mon-amour-wins-netpac-award-at-tiff-1.1080557" target="_blank"><i>Gaza Mon Amour</i></a><i>. </i>That film won awards at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/08/21/tiff-2024-film-line-up-arab/" target="_blank">Toronto Film Festival </a>and the Fribourg International Film Festival, among others. Four other Arab films are also screening at this year’s Cannes festival, which runs between May 13 and 24. They include <i>Eagles of the Republic </i>by Swedish-Egyptian filmmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/05/24/boy-from-heaven-the-egypt-set-film-thats-got-critics-talking-at-cannes/" target="_blank">Tarik Saleh</a>. It revolves around a fictional Egyptian actor George El-Nabawi, who falls into public disgrace. “On the verge of losing everything, George is forced to accept an offer he can't refuse,” the synopsis reads. The film is running in competition. French filmmaker Hafsia Herzi, who has Tunisian and Algerian roots, is presenting <i>La Petite Derniere</i>, also in the festival’s competition. The film is an adaptation of the 2020 book by Fatima Daas. A coming-of-age story, it revolves around the youngest child of a family of Algerian immigrants who joins a prestigious preparatory school. “But as she moves away from family traditions and begins her life as a young woman, she discovers new codes,” the synopsis reads. Egyptian filmmaker <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/the-story-of-henet-ward-the-only-arabic-film-at-this-year-s-busan-short-film-festival-1.1052942" target="_blank">Morad Mostafa</a> will present <i>Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore </i>in the Un Certain Regard section. The film is set in Cairo and its titular protagonist is a 26-year-old Somali caregiver for elderly patients. It delves into the nuances of African migrant society in Cairo, highlighting the strained relationships between different groups. <i>Promised Sky </i>by French-Tunisian director Erige Sehiri is also screening in Un Certain Regard section. Details of the film have yet to be revealed, but Sehiri is known for her poignant character-driven stories. Her previous feature, <i>Under the Fig Trees </i>(2021)<i> </i>won awards at the Taipei Film Festival and the Pingyao International Film Festival.