Directors Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser at the photocall for Once Upon a Time in Gaza at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. EPA
Directors Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser at the photocall for Once Upon a Time in Gaza at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. EPA

Culture

Film & TV

'Soon Palestine will be free': Gaza directors dedicate Cannes win to their country

Tarzan and Arab Nasser won Best Director at the festival's Un Certain Regard section

David Tusing

May 25, 2025