Tarzan and Arab Nasser's Once Upon A Time In Gaza focuses on what it is like for people to exist in Gaza. Photo: BAC Films
Tarzan and Arab Nasser's Once Upon A Time In Gaza focuses on what it is like for people to exist in Gaza. Photo: BAC Films

Culture

Film & TV

Cannes review: Once Upon a Time in Gaza is a powerful ode to Palestinian resilience

The film, directed by Tarzan and Arab Nasser, premieres today at 2025 Cannes Film Festival

William Mullally
William Mullally

May 19, 2025