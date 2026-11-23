Iraq has recovered more than 2.682 trillion dinars ($1.78 billion) and about $781 million in cash linked to corruption cases, government spokesman Haider Al Aboudi said, announcing the latest figures from a sweeping nationwide campaign.

Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency, Mr Al Aboudi said the campaign, which kicked off in June, was continuing, with its results becoming increasingly visible through judicial rulings against those convicted, including politicians, legislators and prominent public figures.

He said the recovered funds – about $2.57 billion combined – would be transferred to a Generations Fund that featured in the draft federal budget for next year.

“The Generations Fund represents, for the first time, a direction to secure the future of generations and a financial lever supporting oil revenues and the state treasury,” the spokesman said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi delivers a speech in Baghdad to mark Sovereignty Day and the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq. Reuters Show caption: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi delivers a speech in Baghd…

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, who took office in May, has made fighting corruption one of his two main pledges, alongside ensuring a state monopoly on weapons.

His government has also launched a crackdown on oil smuggling involving influential political parties, militias and politicians – another longstanding problem in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

The government last week sent security forces into Jurf Al Sakhar, a town south of Baghdad, after Iraqi intelligence published a report detailing a complex smuggling network there that had siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of state oil. The area was controlled by the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia since it was retaken from ISIS in 2014.

Citing the report, Mr Al Zaidi launched an investigation, ordered Kataib Hezbollah to withdraw, and deployed a joint force comprising the army, Federal Police, Popular Mobilisation Forces and Energy Police to establish a new command headquarters in the town.

Kataib Hezbollah denied the smuggling allegations and initially threatened to confront government troops. A compromise brokered by senior Shiite leaders and Iran’s Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, allowed government forces to enter on Friday under a joint command.

The crackdown widened over the weekend, with Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council announcing two further investigations into oil theft in the south.

On Saturday, investigators uncovered a tapped oil pipeline on land in Najaf province belonging to a provincial council member who heads its energy committee and his brother. Preliminary findings confirmed that oil was being smuggled through the pipeline, a judge said.

The court ordered the detention of five officers and three Energy Police personnel pending investigation, and issued arrest warrants for the council member and his brother. Investigators also found that the men had dug a trench surrounding the property, preventing entry and concealing activities inside.

On Sunday, the judiciary announced an inspection of another tapped pipeline in the border area between Dhi Qar and Basra provinces. Preliminary investigations confirmed crude oil smuggling, it said, and added that one suspect and several Energy Police personnel assigned to protect the pipeline had been detained.

Mr Al Zaidi's anti-corruption drive was launched in co-ordination with the Federal Commission of Integrity, after the arrest in late May of Adnan Al Jumaili, deputy oil minister at the time, who was held on charges of embezzling around $131 million. The judiciary said his testimony had implicated a wider network of officials.

On June 28, elite Counter Terrorism Service units raided homes in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone and made dozens of arrests. Initially, 47 suspects were arrested, including members of parliament whose immunity had been lifted, a deputy minister and senior company directors. The number later rose to 67, including 13 legislators.

Mr Al Aboudi said the Prime Minister was “working in co-ordination with the judicial and legislative branches, arguing the government cannot complete the file alone”.

He described the case as unprecedented in the 23 years since the 2003 US-led invasion.

Investigators have seized $11 million and 4 billion Iraqi dinars, worth roughly $3 million, as well as properties. Photo: Iraq's Supreme Judiciary Council. Show caption: Investigators have seized $11 million and 4 billion Iraqi di…

Iraq ranks 136th out of 182 countries in Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring a lowly 28 out of 100 – a reflection of decades of graft that Iraqis blame widely for poor services despite the country’s oil wealth.

The campaign has moved from arrests to convictions in recent months, with the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court handing down a series of high-profile sentences.

Among the most prominent cases is that of Muthanna Al Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, an influential Sunni bloc with 15 seats in parliament, who was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to repay $19.8 million.

Muthanna Al Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, arrives to attend the Middle East Peace and Security Forum. Getty Images Show caption: Muthanna Al Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, arrives to a…

Sunni legislator Ziad Al Janabi was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to repay $2.6 million. Both were convicted of benefiting from contracts involving the North Refineries Company and South Refineries Company, having received commissions for enabling kickbacks to linked companies.

The court also sentenced Hussein Talib, former director general of the Oil Products Distribution Company, to eight years in prison and ordered him to repay $36.3 million for intervening in contracts for personal gain.

Shiite legislator Alia Nassif was sentenced to seven years in prison for illicit enrichment and another two years in a separate case in November, with an order to repay $6.6 million.

Former deputy oil minister for distribution affairs, Ali Al Bahadli, and former MP Talal Al Zubaie were each sentenced to seven years in jail. Investigators seized $11 million and 4 billion Iraqi dinars in cash from Mr Al Bahadli's home.

Ali Maarij Al Bahadly. Photo: ISNA Show caption: Ali Maarij Al Bahadly. Photo: ISNA

Mr Al Aboudi said the recovered money would go into the dedicated Generations Fund – a sovereign wealth fund proposed by the Prime Minister in his government programme to save some of Iraq’s oil revenue.

He has previously said investigators are working to trace a further 16 trillion dinars based on investigations and confessions.