An oil refinery in central Iraq. In March 2023, Turkey suspended the flow of about 450,000 barrels of Iraqi oil daily through the Ceyhan pipeline. AFP
An oil refinery in central Iraq. In March 2023, Turkey suspended the flow of about 450,000 barrels of Iraqi oil daily through the Ceyhan pipeline. AFP

Business

Energy

Iraq invites oil firms and regional regulator for Kurdistan crude export resumption talks

Purpose of the meeting on March 4 is to discuss issues related to existing contracts, oil ministry says

John Benny

March 01, 2025