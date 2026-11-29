There is little overtly political about All the Love Our Hearts Carry, Netflix's first Pakistani original series.

Known in Urdu as Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, it's a sprawling romantic drama featuring some of Pakistan's biggest stars, spanning three generations, exploring love, betrayal and the consequences of personal choices.

Yet, days before its December 4 premiere, the series has become the subject of an increasingly heated political dispute between India and Pakistan, with politicians trading barbs and an Indian film industry body threatening to disrupt Netflix productions across the country.

Netflix has yet to publicly confirm whether the series will be available to its Indian subscribers. The streaming platform declined to comment when contacted by The National last week.

Calls for a ban

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The controversy began when Netflix released the official trailer for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on Tuesday.

Within hours, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) appealed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent its release in India. The association also called for permanent legislation prohibiting Pakistani entertainment content in the country.

It was joined by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), an umbrella organisation representing 32 industry associations with about 500,000 members, according to Indian media reports.

By Thursday, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had intervened, asking Netflix to honour a commitment it made to the government in June last year that no films or television series originating from Pakistan would be available to its Indian subscribers.

The intervention was based on an advisory issued on May 8, 2025, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir, and amid the subsequent military confrontation between the two countries.

India accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, an allegation Islamabad denied. Citing national security concerns, the advisory called on streaming platforms operating in India to discontinue content originating from Pakistan.

On Friday, the dispute took another turn when FWICE president B N Tiwari threatened to withdraw the federation's members from Netflix productions across India if the Pakistani series was made available in the country.

“If they release it on the 4th, we won't allow any of their shoots in India from the 5th onwards,” Tiwari said at a press conference, according to Indian news agency ANI.

The threat potentially extends the consequences of the controversy beyond the Pakistani production to Netflix's wider operations in India, where it has invested extensively in local-language films and television series.

India is a key market for Netflix, ​with an estimated 20 million users, according to HSBC.

Politicians weigh in

The calls for a ban have drawn criticism from politicians in Pakistan, who have questioned why entertainment should be subjected to the same restrictions as other areas of bilateral engagement.

Pakistan's Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal accused India of weaponising art and culture, drawing parallels with disputes over cricket and water-sharing between the two countries.

“How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern?” Iqbal wrote on X.

“Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch.”

On Saturday, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman, vice president of the Pakistan Peoples Party and a former ambassador to the US, also questioned why India's vast entertainment industry should feel threatened by Pakistani television dramas.

“It almost feels like a huge market of consumers is seeking protection from Pakistani digital content,” she wrote on X.

Rehman also criticised what she described as negative portrayals of Pakistan in mainstream Bollywood films, arguing that Pakistani television dramas offer a contrasting depiction of the country's society and everyday life.

In India, however, politicians have defended the proposed restrictions, arguing that artistic and cultural exchanges cannot be separated from wider concerns about national security.

Indian actress and Bharatiya Janata Party politician Khushbu Sundar, like Iqbal, drew a parallel between cricket and entertainment, although she arrived at a different conclusion.

“But playing a Pakistani show in India is like playing a cricket match between India and Pakistan in India,” she wrote on X.

Shiv Sena politician Anand Dubey also backed the film industry associations' demands, calling for a wider boycott of Pakistani entertainment.

“As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them,” Dubey told ANI on Wednesday.

A shared cultural history

The controversy is particularly notable given the history of cultural exchange between India and Pakistan, whose entertainment industries have long benefited from shared languages and audiences.

Pakistani television dramas have traditionally enjoyed a devoted following in India, while Bollywood films have found generations of fans in Pakistan.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, both of whom feature in Netflix's new series, have previously enjoyed huge popularity in India until a boycott of Pakistani artists began following the 2016 attack in Uri, in Indian-administered Kashmir.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about?

Mahira Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo (All the Love Our Hearts Carry). Photo: Netflix Show caption: Mahira Khan and Ahmed Ali Akbar in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samai…

Directed by Momina Duraid and based on Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 novel, All the Love Our Hearts Carry follows the intertwined lives of two families across three generations in Pakistan and Italy, exploring love, betrayal and the consequences of past choices.

Alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the ensemble cast includes Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Khushhal Khan, Bilal Ashraf, Aamina Sheikh, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Maya Ali.

The series will be released in two parts, beginning on December 4.