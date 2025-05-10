Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Photo: Pakistan mission to the UN
Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad. Photo: Pakistan mission to the UN

News

US

India cutting Pakistan's water would be 'act of war', Islamabad's UN envoy warns

Pakistan's water comes mainly from rivers originating in the Himalayas

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
New York City

May 10, 2025