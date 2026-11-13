India v Pakistan: Will there be trophy presentation drama in U19 Asia Cup final?

Asian giants India and Pakistan will lock horns once again in a title match when their U19 sides face off in the 50-over Asia Cup final on Saturday.

India and Pakistan have traditionally had the strongest U19 sides in the region and it was no surprise they made it to the final in Oman.

Pakistan enter the final as the favourites, having gone the entire tournament unbeaten. Not only are they the defending champions, they also defeated India in a closely contested group stage match by three wickets.

Pakistan have selected almost the same core group that overpowered India in the U19 Asia Cup final last year in Dubai. There, Sameer Minhas smashed 172 as Pakistan amassed 347, setting up a 191-run win over an Indian side that had IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Other victorious members of the Pakistan team like captain Farhan Yousaf, wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and fast bowler Ali Raza, among others, will look to maintain the upper hand against India in recent age group matches.

Match details

India v Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final in Al Amarat, Oman, on Saturday from 9am UAE time.

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Players to watch

Wicketkeeper Zahoor smashed an unbeaten century against India in the group stage to clinch a thrilling win. Pakistan will hope his form continues, along with that of their pace attack led by the hugely impressive Raza and fellow quick Rizwanullah – who picked up five wickets against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

The Indian team has some ‘big’ names in the squad; Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid’s sons are playing together. Aaryavir Sehwag has hit two fifties and a big century in four matches, while Anvay Dravid has yet to impress with the bat, but has been effective as wicketkeeper.

Trophy drama?

While age group cricket generally does not attract too much attention, the recent cricket history between the neighbours means there is scope for drama. India and Pakistan players have been locked in a game of 'who blinks first' after India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan and also take the winners’ trophy from Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

India’s senior men’s and women’s teams refused to accept their Asia Cup trophies from Naqvi as political tensions rose between the nations. However, Naqvi was able to present the U19 Asia Cup trophy last year without any issue as it was Pakistan who won the title.

Naqvi remains the chief of the ACC and could well present the trophy in Oman on Saturday. If India emerge as the winners, will they continue the ‘boycott’ and refuse to collect the trophy from Naqvi?

Where to watch in UAE?

The U19 Asia Cup final on Saturday will be shown live on the Starzplay app in the UAE.