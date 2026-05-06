Sameer Minhas and Ali Raza among young PSL stars ready to graduate to Pakistan team

It was a memorable end of a special season of the Pakistan Super League this Sunday as Babar Azam guided Peshawar Zalmi to the title.

This year was unique as the PSL expanded to eight teams, held a player auction and handed out attractive salaries, while also welcoming a record new broadcast deal.

The start of the tournament, however, did not go according to plan as the Gulf crisis and subsequent fuel shortages meant the PSL had to restrict its footprint. The tournament moved behind closed doors and at just two venues – Lahore and Karachi.

The prospect of playing in front of empty stands did not appeal to most franchise owners as they urged the government to allows fans from nearby location to attend matches.

However, it was only during the play-offs that spectators were allowed back in. And they got their money’s worth as Babar, after a record breaking season with the bat, oversaw Peshawar’s win in the final against spirited debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen.

With the celebrations now over, it’s time to look at the gains that Pakistan cricket made in the last month – namely the emerging young talent.

For a number of players, this tournament is the quickest way to vie for a spot in the national team. A new international cycle has begun following the T20 World Cup earlier in the year, and Pakistan will need various reinforcements after their poor showing in successive ICC tournaments. Here we take a look at some of the young PSL talent who can break into the Pakistan national team.

Sameer Minhas (Islamabad United)

Innings: 11; Runs: 349; Avg: 38.77; SR: 155.8; 50s: 3

The 19-year-old opening batter rose to prominence earlier this year when he blasted 172 off just 113 balls against India in the final of the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai. Earmarked as an all-format talent, Minhas made a strong start to the PSL season, smashing successive fifties. Tapered off as the season went along but has shown the right kind of technique and temperament to take the opening spot in any of the formats. Has the elegance that quality top order batters naturally possess.

Ali Raza (Peshawar Zalmi)

Innings: 5; Wkts: 10; Best: 4-41; Econ: 9.78

The 18-year-old has fast bowler has been making heads turn with his blistering pace and aggression. The right-arm quick picked up a hat-trick this season and even though did not feature in the entire tournament, has easily been the most impressive Pakistan fast bowler. His ability to touch 150kph at this age, and also extract movement, are of immense value not just in T20s but all levels. Pakistan need fresh blood in their pace bowling group and Raza should be the first name on that list. However, might need a full season under his belt to improve his workload for international cricket.

Hunain Shah (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Innings: 10; Wkts: 17; Best: 4-22; Econ: 8.57

The younger brother of Pakistan pace ace Naseem Shah, Hunain displayed skills that are comparable to that of his celebrated sibling. Hunain pulled off a miracle in the second eliminator against Islamabad United by successfully defending just six runs in the final over.

The right arm pacer is just 22 and should consider himself next in line to graduate to the national team, especially with the form of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf plateauing. His action is largely similar to that of Naseem, which is one of the best in world cricket.

Saad Baig (Karachi Kings, wk)

Innings: 6; Runs: 143; Avg: 23.83; SR: 127.67; 50s: 1

The wicketkeeper scored only one fifty this season while his team missed the play-offs on net run rate. However, was impactful enough to be included in the league’s emerging team of the tournament. Pakistan are looking for a wicketkeeper batter to take over from Mohammad Rizwan who has been on a steady decline over the last few seasons. Baig is only 19 and has some key attributes that should stand him in good stead. Has played more first-class matches than T20 games – 27 and 25 respectively – which is rare in Pakistan cricket, and could become a reliable gloveman for the country soon. Was retired out by Karachi after scoring his fifty – for not batting fast enough in the death overs – but should consider it part of the learning curve.