Babar Azam and Peshawar Zalmi lead the way in PSL 2026 team of the tournament

The expanded Pakistan Super League reached a memorable conclusion as Babar Azam finally lifted a trophy as captain after his Peshawar Zalmi side defeated debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final on Sunday.

In a low-scoring contest, Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie had a stupendous day (4-27 and 56 not out) as Peshawar won their second PSL crown.

Below, we take a look at the top performers from the tournament.

PSL 2026 team of the tournament

Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi, captain)

Innings: 11; Runs: 588; Avg: 73.50; SR: 145.90; 100s: 2; 50s: 3

Sure, he got out for a golden duck in the final, but Pakistan’s star batter was in beast mode in this year’s PSL. He crossed fifty in every other match and scored a century in the qualifier. Babar finished just short of the 600-run mark and that is exemplary by any yardstick. Plus, guided the team to the title.

Babar Azam scored two centuries in the PSL. EPA Info

Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)

Innings: 8; Runs: 401; Avg: 57.28; SR: 151.89; 100s: 1; 50s: 4

His team did not make it to the play-offs, but Zaman did his job admirably, piling on the runs at a high strike rate. If he had received half the support from a few other Lahore batters, the team would have been in better shape. Still, he is one of the more consistent batters in the tournament for close to a decade and provides invaluable experience with firepower. Suspension for ball-tampering, however, was an unfortunate blot on his resume.

Kusal Mendis (Peshawar Zalmi, wk)

Innings: 11; Runs: 550; Avg: 55.00; SR: 168.19; 100s: 1; 50s: 4

Formed a terrific partnership with Babar at one down as the only other batter to amass more than 500 runs this season. Was not backed by many to top the scoring charts. Not only proved the perfect foil to Babar but was also a reliable keeper for the majority of the tournament. Also failed in the final but was in vintage form for the entire month.

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Usman Khan (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Innings: 13; Runs: 389; Avg: 35.36; SR: 162.76; 100s: 1; 50s: 3

Arguably the biggest positive for Pakistan cricket. The batter seemed neither here nor there after his dramatic departure from UAE cricket and subsequent inability to truly cement his position in Pakistan’s batting line-up. This year, Usman raised his game when the pressure was on, scoring three straight fifties to power his team to the final. Plus, showed he has the technique to handle quality bowling.

Steve Smith (Multan Sultans)

Innings: 11; Runs: 380; Avg: 34.54; SR: 161.7; 100s: 1; 50s: 2

Australians were the flavour of the season among the overseas contingent in the PSL. Former captain Smith formed a formidable batting core for Multan alongside Sahibzada Farhan and Shan Masood; all three scored almost the same number of runs. Smith scored a century and fifty in the business end of the tournament to push his side into the play-offs. Reliable as ever and had an impressive strike rate.

Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)

Innings: 10; Wickets: 17; Best: 3/13; Econ: 7.02; Runs: 173, 50s: 1

Has been a source of frustration for Pakistan fans as the all-rounder has not quite translated his form in the domestic tournament to international success. The third highest wicket taker this term has hopefully unlocked his bowling potential. He is only 27 and leg spinners do tend to take time to mature. Is a proper lower order batter as well. With a bit more confidence and zip in his bowling, has a high ceiling.

Hyderabad Kingsmen battled their way into the PSL final. AFP Info

Arafat Minhas (Multan Sultans)

Innings: 10; Wkts: 9; Best: 3/32; Econ: 8.65; Runs: 144

Not earth-shattering numbers but impressed throughout, bowling the tough overs and showing excellent control over his left-arm spin. His brother Sameer grabbed the headlines for some exquisite knocks early in the tournament but Arafat is the complete package.

Sufyan Moqim (Peshawar Zalmi)

Innings: 11; Wkts: 22; Best: 4/32; Econ 7.20

The leading wicket taker of the tournament is a left-arm wrist spinner. Moqim showed that international batters still struggle against quality wrist spin, especially the left-arm kind. Gave away just 23 runs in the final and took the wicket of the dangerous Usman Khan. Should gain the complete trust of team management from here on.

Nahid Rana (Peshawar Zalmi)

Innings: 5; Wkts: 9; Best: 3/7; Econ: 5.44

The fastest bowler in the tournament. The Bangladesh speedster had batters ducking and weaving for the five matches that he was available. Not only did Rana bowl with high pace – at above 150 kph – his economy remained under six, which is almost unheard of in T20 cricket.

The right arm pacer is one of the most promising young talents in world cricket, and he showed why.

Hunain Shah (Hyderabad Kingsmen)

Innings: 10; Wkts: 17; Best: 4/22; Econ: 8.57

One of the standout young talents of this year’s PSL. Single-handedly turned around a lost cause in the second eliminator against Islamabad, defending a mere six runs. Bowled five yorkers to squeeze out an unlikely win and also accounted for the dangerous Mendis in the final.

Richard Gleeson (Islamabad United)

Innings: 9; Wkts: 12; Best: 3/9; Econ: 7.13

The England seamer does not get talked about much in the franchise cricket circuit but possesses some potent weapons for the format – pace, swing and smart variations. Maintained an economy of close to seven, which was among the best for the top wicket-takers this year.