PSL 2026 final tickets go on sale as fans set for return in title match

After weeks of waiting, cricket fans in Pakistan have been given the opportunity to watch their premier T20 competition in person with the government allowing fans back in the stadium for the Pakistan Super League title match.

Interior Minister and cricket board chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the PSL final, scheduled to take place in Lahore on Sunday, will be played in front of fans despite the entire tournament having been restricted to two venues - Karachi and Lahore - behind closed doors in line with the austerity measures in place in the country owing to the ongoing fuel and resource crisis.

However, following the opening weekend itself, PSL franchise owners started demanding a return of fans to the venues, especially those near the venue. Neighbouring India kept the IPL open to public throughout this period.

Now, after much deliberation, PSL organisers have convinced the government to allow fans to attend the title match at Lahore’s Qaddafi ⁠Stadium.

Tickets for the PSL 2026 final go on sale from Monday - available on Pakistan board's website pcb.com.pk - while physical tickets will be available from the following day.

"I requested Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ​to ⁠allow spectators in ‌the stadiums. While he was also inclined to permit ​fans, he emphasised that austerity measures are currently in place across Pakistan, with efforts under way to minimize fuel consumption," chairman Naqvi had said in a social media post.

"However, on the request of franchise owners, he has approved the presence of fans for the PSL final. I sincerely thank him for this decision and for facilitating the fans."

Tickets for the final begin at 1,500 Pakistan rupees ($5) and go up to 12,000 rupees ($43) for gallery.

The PSL league phase is drawing to a close. Table toppers Peshawar ​Zalmi and Islamabad United are through to the play-offs, along with Multan Sultans and new franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen.

In the first qualifier on Tuesday, Islamabad take on Peshawar while on the following day, Multan and Hyderabad clash in an eliminator.