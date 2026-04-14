Will fans return to stadiums in PSL 2026?

The Pakistan Cricket Board is keeping its fingers crossed with regards to the return of spectators for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League.

The tournament began behind closed doors last month as the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and strain on resources emanating from the worldwide fuel crisis forced the national government to enforce comprehensive austerity measures.

The Pakistan board also moved the league to two venues - Lahore and Karachi - to ensure optimum utilisation of resources.

However, with no signs of normalcy returning in the immediate future, there have been calls for the two venues to be opened to the public, especially for those who can make it to the ground from nearby areas.

After the opening weekend, all franchise owners had urged the local and federal governments to allow spectators at the venues.

Among those calling for a return of fans was Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal, who posted on X: "As founding team owner who has been part of PSL since day one, it pains me to see empty stadiums. I request the Honourable Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to allow fans back into the stadium. The PSL depends on public energy, so let the people be part of the game again."

Calls have only grown louder as the Indian Premier League has been going on simultaneously without any restrictions, and with fans attending most games in good numbers.

On Monday, Pakistan board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said a request to have fans at the stadiums has been made to the government.

"I will speak to the Prime Minister regarding the crowd," Naqvi, who is also the country's Interior Minister, told local media.

The Pakistan board stated that requests have been made to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that "it is entirely up to him to decide".

PCB chairman Naqvi also said it was not fair to compare PSL and IPL as the "stance of the two countries" in tackling the ongoing crisis was different.

There are other factors to be considered as well. The impact of fuel shortage is being greatly felt across the world. This week, large parts of Pakistan's Punjab suffered prolonged power outages.

Fuel shortages and industry shutdowns have been reported across India as well, along with the rest of Asia and other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan board imposed a two-year ban on Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for withdrawing from his PSL contract and joining IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Last year, South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch was banned from the PSL for one season for withdrawing from the tournament and signing up for Mumbai Indians in the Indian league.