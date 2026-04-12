Can Rawalpindi team qualify for PSL 2026 play-offs?

The expanded Pakistan Super League is at the halfway point and it has been an intriguing affair so far.

The addition of two new teams has livened up proceedings with smaller margins for those aiming to qualify for the play-offs.

Earlier with six teams, there was more room for error as four teams would make it to the next stage. A few successive poor results would not mean the end of the campaign. While it was a boon for the teams, the absence of drama was palpable.

But now with more teams involved, there is a proper fight – eight sides battling for four play-offs spot.

Here we take a look at where teams stand in the PSL 2026 qualification journey.

More teams, same number of matches

While the PSL has been expanded to eight teams, the number of matches each side plays has been kept the same as last year – 10 matches.

Ideally, an eight-team tournament would have 14 league stage matches with all sides playing each other twice. But that would extend the duration of the tournament, which is why the PSL decided to restrict itself to 10 opening phase games for each side.

Also, all matches are taking place at just two venues – Lahore and Karachi – which has nullified the home and away factor.

All eight franchises have now played five matches each with five more to go. The top four teams at the end of the first phase – on April 26 – will make it to the play-offs. The final takes place on May 3.

Where do teams stand?

The two new PSL franchises – Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen – have struggled the most. The Rawalpindi team has lost all five matches so far and is at the bottom of the table, while Hyderabad have fared slightly better, winning one while losing four (ahead of Sunday's game).

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans – under new ownership but retaining the franchise base and name – are top of the pile with four wins each. Peshawar are yet to lose a match while Multan have lost once.

So does that mean Rawaplindi are out of the tournament already? Technically, no.

The Rawalpindi team have five more matches to go. If they win all five, they will move up to 10 points and will have a chance of making it to the play-offs.

In previous seasons, five wins from 10 matches has proven enough to qualify for the play-offs. However, there were six teams in play then, which meant a closer grouping among the top five teams in most seasons.

In 2020, Peshawar qualified for the play-offs with four wins and five defeats, making the cut ahead of Quetta Gladiators on net run rate.

The next year, four of the six teams were tied on five wins and 10 points after the group stage, separated only by net run rate.

While such a scenario might not materialise this season, Rawalpindi are still mathematically in the race. However, they have to first win all their remaining matches and hope the top three teams leave a significant gap between them and the rest, which would allow Rawalpindiz to aim for the fourth spot, even if it comes down to net run-rate.