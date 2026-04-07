PSL 2026: David Warner charged with drink-driving in Australia

Former Australia batter David Warner has been charged with drink-driving after being arrested in Sydney on Sunday.

According to the Australian Associated Press and ABC, Warner was stopped by the police over the weekend.

A statement from New South Wales Police stated: "About 5:30pm on Sunday, police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Malabar Road, Maroubra. A van was seen to allegedly stop short of the testing site and park.

"Officers approached the vehicle and subjected the driver - a 39-year-old man - to roadside testing which returned a positive result."

The opening batter, who is currently taking part in the Pakistan Super League as captain of Karachi Kings, retired from international cricket in 2024 but continues to play on the franchise circuit.

Warner had been granted permission to leave the PSL during a week-long break in fixtures for his team Karachi, in order to be home over the Easter weekend. According to reports, Warner was expected to be back in Pakistan for Karachi's next match against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.

However, there is no official confirmation over his availability for the game.

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According to the police statement, Warner is scheduled to attend a court hearing on May 7. If he is able to return to Pakistan for the PSL, Warner should be available for the rest of the tournament including the final that takes place on May 3 in Lahore.

On Monday, two other Karachi Kings players were in the news, but for the right reasons. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem and pacer Khuzaima Tanveer made the most of the short trip back to Dubai.

On Monday, they played for Fujairah in the Emirates D50 tournament before setting off for the PSL.

Khuzaima took 3-21 in nine overs against Sharjah at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

That helped limit Sharjah to 217. In reply, Waseem, the UAE’s T20 captain, hit 69 as Fujairah won by three wickets.