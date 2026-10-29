Accident as lorry driver falls asleep at wheel sparks Dubai Police warning

Dubai Police have warned motorists against driving when tired after a lorry crashed into a motorway barrier, with its driver reportedly falling asleep at the wheel.

The accident occurred on Emirates Road (E611) after a flyover towards Abu Dhabi.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a metal safety barrier before coming to a stop off the road. He sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said fatigue can reduce drivers' concentration, alertness and ability to respond quickly to unexpected situations, increasing the risk of collisions.

He explained that tiredness can impair reaction times and decision-making, increasing the risk of losing control, drifting out of the lane or hitting roadside barriers or colliding with other vehicles.

"Driving while tired or exhausted reduces a driver’s ability to concentrate and respond to sudden situations on the road. This can lead to a loss of control, collisions and serious risks to drivers, passengers and other road users,” Brig bin Suwaidan said.

Drivers urged to rest before journeys

“A driver may believe they can continue driving despite feeling exhausted, but losing concentration for just a few seconds can result in a collision,” he warned.

Brig bin Suwaidan urged motorists to get sufficient rest before driving and to stop in a safe place as soon as they feel tired or drowsy.

Drivers should also remain in their designated lanes, follow traffic instructions and pay close attention to road conditions, he said.

Dubai Police encouraged motorists to visit the Aman Roads' road safety awareness platform at www.amanroads.gov.ae, which provides guidance on dangerous driving behaviours and safe road practices.

Dubai Police reaffirmed that raising awareness of unsafe driving practices and encouraging motorists to adopt safer habits are essential to reducing traffic accidents and protecting lives and property.