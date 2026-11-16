Iran boasts US airbase in Britain is within missile range

Tehran has claimed that its missiles can reach US military bases in Europe, including the UK's RAF Fairford, which was used in the bombing campaign against Iran.

Iranian state television said modified versions of the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile could now strike American targets outside the region.

The TV channel cited an order by supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei from October 31 stating that Iran's armed forces should not be restricted in responding to attacks by the US or Israel.

Iran successfully tested the Khorramshahr-4 missile in 2023, and official announcements said it could carry a 1,500kg warhead as far as 2,000km. Also known as the Kheibar, it is modelled on a North Korean missile.

The Tasnim News agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, reported on Sunday that modifications that reduced the weight of the Khorramshahr-4’s warhead could increase its range between 3,000km and 4,000km. The flight distance from Tabriz, where Iran has a missile base, to RAF Fairford is just under 4000km.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has also indicated that US military facilities remain targets if America continues its attacks on the country.

“Any new US attacks ​will also be met with targeting US bases far away,” he said in an interview with Lebanon's pro-Iran and pro-Hezbollah Al Mayadeen TV.

Three Iranians were charged last week by the US with allegedly plotting terrorist attacks in Europe and the US, including at RAF Fairford.

US B-1 bombers stationed at the base took part in operations against Iran, but they returned home after British police foiled the plot on September 27. Seven men were arrested in the UK, two of whom have been charged.

The Iranian TV broadcast claimed “the range of Iran's missiles is not limited to what they have seen”, according to Iran International, an independent media outlet based in London. It included a review of missiles and drones used by Iran in its conflict with Israel and the US since June 2025.

The report explicitly named RAF Fairford as a potential target and suggested British air defences were not more capable than those of Israel, which it claimed Iranian missiles had penetrated during the war.

B-1 bombers at RAF Fairford before their return to the US. Getty Images Show caption: B-1 bombers at RAF Fairford before their return to the US. G…

The US Justice Department last week unsealed an eight-count indictment charging Mohammad Al Saadi, 32, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, Mohsen Mohajeri, 48, an Iranian, and Mohammad Ali Al Hassani, 35, an Iraqi, with terrorism-related offences.

The indictment contains detailed allegations of how Mr Al Saadi directed the RAF Fairford plot from a New York prison, using coded messages sent via his family.

He is being held after being charged in connection with allegedly orchestrating a series of attacks on Jewish and Iranian opposition targets in Europe and the US. The new charges allege that all three men were involved in those attacks and in a terrorist plot to attack RAF Fairford.