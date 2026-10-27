Two men charged over suspected RAF Fairford airbase terror plot

​Two men ⁠have been charged ​with offences ⁠under ‌the UK's National ​Security Act following an incident in September at RAF Fairford, ​an ‌airbase ⁠used ​by ​the ‌US ⁠to strike ⁠Iran.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, has been charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service, while Nouman Essghir, 24, was charged with one offence of entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK, said ​police believed the country Abdulkarim was assisting was Iran.

The US ⁠removed its bombers from the base on security grounds shortly after five British men were arrested outside the military base in southwest England in the early hours of September 27.

A 25-year-old UK-Iranian national, who was re-arrested last week, has been released without charge but remains on police bail following his initial arrest earlier this month, counter-terror police have said.

A major incident was declared after three suspicious vehicles were seen near the US-operated airbase in Gloucestershire on 27 September.