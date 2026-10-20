  • Pakistan army chief to visit Tehran for Iran-US mediation efforts
  • Saudi-led coalition says Houthis exploiting traditional fishing boats to smuggle weapons
  • US allowing 'dark fleet' oil tankers to ship crude, energy chief says
  • Egypt's Parliament pushes vote on Saudi military assistance back to next week
  • Saudi Arabia postpones FII conference in Riyadh after Houthi attacks
  • More than 50 recruits killed in Houthi attack on military training centre in Yemen
Updated: October 20, 2026, 5:04 AM