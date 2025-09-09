Cuts to Red Sea internet cables were probably accidental, experts say

The recent severing of cables in the Red Sea that resulted in internet speeds drastically slowing was probably accidental, a committee focused on the security of underwater cables has said.

Although it is unclear what caused the damage at the weekend, the International Cable Protection Committee said the last documented "state-sponsored sabotage" of a submarine cable probably occurred during the Second World War.

"Early independent analysis indicates that the probable cause of damage is commercial shipping activity in the region," said John Wrottesley, an operations manager for the ICPC.

Recent turmoil in the Middle East prompted speculation that the cables may have been deliberately severed.

In the Red Sea, a critical telecoms route, there has been considerable concern that Yemen’s Houthi rebels might try to cut cables, although the Iran-backed group has previously denied carrying out such acts.

Early last year, several cables were severed after a vessel attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea drifted and dropped anchor, disrupting service for weeks.

Mr Wrottesley said that shipping activity, more specifically dragged anchors, are still the most likely factors for cable damage.

"The primary causes of cable damage are through accidental human interactions," he said.

The ICPC points out, however, that the threat stemming from deliberate attacks should not be overlooked.

"Sabotage remains important to consider as a risk, and requires close co-ordination between governments and industry to ensure industry can protect and repair submarine cables," read a document provided by the ICPC.

"Seventy to 80 per cent of faults are caused by accidental human activities, primarily fishing and ship anchors, with the remaining attributed to natural hazards or technical failures."

Although it may never be known what caused the recent severing, the US State Department said on Monday that it was “closely monitoring” the situation.

A State Department representative told The National that the US is acutely aware of the vital importance of undersea cables for commerce, communications and security around the world.

Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and Pakistan were among those affected by severed data cables in the Red Sea.

Countries in the Middle East, India and Pakistan this weekend reported significantly slower internet speeds after the cables were severed, causing many devices to switch over to 5G. But that also created a problem, with wireless networks overburdened, leading to slower speeds.

In the UAE, customers of telecoms companies du and e& said home broadband and mobile services were running significantly slower on Saturday night, with many websites and apps failing to load.

By Sunday, services had sped up, although internet monitor DownDetector.ae showed some reports of problems for both companies.

On Monday, there were still complaints in several countries of slow service.

Experts in the UAE told The National that, given the complicated nature of repairs and logistics of the affected cables, it could take up to six weeks for internet service to return to normal speeds for some.

Technology giant Microsoft, which was one of the first to report slow internet speeds throughout the Middle East at the weekend, said it had maintained network traffic by rerouting it through alternative network paths for its Azure cloud computing business.

Although the US-based company was not responsible for the severed cables, it has continued to provide status updates for those affected on its Azure service page.

“Undersea fibre cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance and optimise routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime,” Microsoft said early on Sunday.

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 630bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh810,000