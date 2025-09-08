Internet speeds have been disrupted across the region. Alamy
Internet speeds have been disrupted across the region. Alamy

UAE internet could be disrupted for six weeks amid Red Sea cable repairs

Experts say connections could run more slowly

Sarwat Nasir
Katy Gillett

September 08, 2025

Internet coverage in the Emirates could be disrupted for up to six weeks after cables in the Red Sea were severed, experts have told The National.

Services slowed to a crawl in parts of the Middle East, India and Pakistan this weekend after cables in the Red Sea were severed. On Monday, the internet monitor DownDetector.ae showed some user reports of problems and slow service on Du and Etisalat.

Dr Sarath Raj, project director of the satellite ground station at Amity University in Dubai, said that it could take up to six weeks to repair the cables and that connection for users in the meanwhile could run at slower speeds.

“Repairing these cables is not a quick process. Specialised ships must locate the exact fault, lift the damaged cable from the seabed, splice it and then test it before restoring service,” he told The National. “In most cases, this process takes two to six weeks, depending on location, weather and ship availability.”

Has it happened before?

Dr Raj pointed to the Alexandria cable cut in 2008, after which it took nearly a month for services to be fully restored, affecting millions of people in North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

“Until then, internet traffic is rerouted through other cables, which keeps services running but usually causes slower speeds and higher latency,” said Dr Raj. Internet satellites like Elon Musk’s Starlink, which could offer an alternative in situations such as this, are not activated over the UAE yet.

But Dr Raj believes submarine cables would still remain the “backbone of global internet” because of their high capacity.

“At the same time, satellite internet, particularly the newer low-earth orbit constellations, can provide redundancy and improve resilience,” he said. “A hybrid system of cables and satellites is the most reliable way forward to avoid major disruptions.”

It is not known what caused the incident. There have been fears that cables in the Red Sea could be attacked by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, though they have denied attacking lines in the past. Cables can be cut by anchors dropped from ships, and about 70 per cent of the past instances of this happening were accidental.

Disruption

Users across the Emirates have reported disruption over recent days. Gabriela Solis, a freelance journalist in Dubai who works for a Mexican daily newspaper, said speeds have been noticeably slower.

“At home, I first noticed it on my phone when X wouldn’t load and it kept showing an error,” she said. “Then on my laptop, opening new tabs would take longer. And just last night, as my husband and I were watching a TV show on a streaming platform, the image lagged.”

Sharanya Paulraj, a PR manager in Dubai, said: “None of the websites I’m using for research are loading and I have to keep refreshing my browser. I’ve mostly been relying on previous research and checking alternate websites, which is not ideal when on a time crunch. I hope that it doesn’t continue because a lot of my work is very planning-heavy and Google-focused.”

The Red Sea is a critical telecoms route, connecting Europe to Africa and Asia through Egypt. Repairing subsea cables in the area can be difficult, particularly given the continuing Houthi attacks on vessels in the area.

In March last year, at least three subsea cables were cut, which affected internet traffic in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia. The US government found that the anchor from the Rubymar, a ship the Houthis had critically damaged, had dragged along the seabed and cut the cables in question.

Between November 2023 and December last year, the Houthis attacked more than 100 ships with missiles and drones, and there have been several further attacks this year. The Houthis have sunk four vessels and killed at least eight mariners.

Services remain vulnerable

Raed AlHazme, an IT expert who has served as chief information officer of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs in Saudi Arabia, said the widespread internet disruption highlighted the dangers of over-reliance on such communication networks.

“These incidents are not new – similar outages have happened in recent years due to cable faults or cuts. Each time, they remind us how fragile global digital infrastructure can be when over-reliant on external routes,” he said.

“There is a common belief that most of the world’s data travels through satellites, but the truth is different. Satellites carry less than 1 per cent of global internet traffic. Subsea cables, on the other hand, are responsible for more than 97 per cent to 99 per cent of worldwide data.

“Although traffic was quickly rerouted through alternative cables, the incident teaches us critical lessons. Relying solely on international infrastructure is a major risk, and digital sovereignty is not a luxury – it is a strategic necessity to ensure continuity and security of critical systems.”

One in four Americans don't plan to retire

Nearly a quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of ageing in the workforce.

Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they'd like.

According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, 23 per cent of workers, including nearly two in 10 of those over 50, don't expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter of Americans say they will continue working beyond their 65th birthday.

According to government data, about one in five people 65 and older was working or actively looking for a job in June. The study surveyed 1,423 adults in February this year.

For many, money has a lot to do with the decision to keep working.

"The average retirement age that we see in the data has gone up a little bit, but it hasn't gone up that much," says Anqi Chen, assistant director of savings research at the Centre for Retirement Research at Boston College. "So people have to live in retirement much longer, and they may not have enough assets to support themselves in retirement."

When asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14 per cent of Americans under the age of 50 and 29 per cent over 50 say they feel extremely or very prepared, according to the poll. About another four in 10 older adults say they do feel somewhat prepared, while just about one-third feel unprepared. 

"One of the things about thinking about never retiring is that you didn't save a whole lot of money," says Ronni Bennett, 78, who was pushed out of her job as a New York City-based website editor at 63.

She searched for work in the immediate aftermath of her layoff, a process she describes as akin to "banging my head against a wall." Finding Manhattan too expensive without a steady stream of income, she eventually moved to Portland, Maine. A few years later, she moved again, to Lake Oswego, Oregon. "Sometimes I fantasise that if I win the lottery, I'd go back to New York," says Ms Bennett.

 

UAERed sea