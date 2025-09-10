What to know about internet cables in the Red Sea

People across the UAE and the region have noticed web pages loading more slowly, shows taking longer to stream and Wi-Fi going in and out.
This is because the undersea cables that support all those things have been damaged.
In this case, we’re looking at cuts to cables that lie at the bottom of the Red Sea. Around the globe, such cables run along seabeds and are the very foundation of internet connectivity.
Depending on where in the world you are, you might have a different set of these cables to thank for your ability to go online.
On this episode of Business Extra, host Salim A Essaid discusses what exactly makes this incident so critical, what’s next, and how it all comes back to the web user.
