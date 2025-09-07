Middle East internet slowdowns could last months after Red Sea cable damage

Repairing damaged subsea cables is a complex process that can take weeks or even months as previous incidents have demonstrated, the International Cable Protection Committee says. Internet users across the UAE reported slower connections this weekend following cable cuts in the Red Sea.

Two major subsea cables, SMW4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) and IMEWE, were damaged near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to global internet observatory NetBlocks.

The cuts disrupted connectivity across India, Pakistan, the Gulf and parts of Africa, forcing operators to reroute traffic through alternative paths.

Customers of Etisalat by e& and du were among those affected in the UAE, with both operators receiving a surge of complaints on Saturday.

Users reported problems loading websites, streaming video and using messaging apps.

Du issued no official comment but responded to customers on its social media help desks, while Etisalat posted similar replies without stating the cause.

The Red Sea corridor carries about 17 per cent of global internet traffic between Asia, Europe and Africa, telecom research company TeleGeography says, making it one of the world’s most critical digital chokepoints.

Even localised faults in the area can ripple out across continents.

The cause of the latest disruption remains unclear, with authorities and cable operators yet to confirm whether the damage was accidental or deliberate.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Traffic was rerouted across alternate pathways, leading to widespread slowdowns, NetBlocks reported.

In Saudi Arabia, while authorities have not formally commented, the proximity of the damage to Jeddah suggests domestic users were also affected.

Egypt was not explicitly mentioned in this incident, but TeleGeography notes the country is historically central to regional cable disruptions. Past power cuts, including those affecting AAE-1, significantly disrupted connectivity through Egypt.

UAE

Downdetector data showed hundreds of disruption complaints in the UAE on Saturday evening, peaking at about 9pm, while Cloudflare Radar indicated shifts in routing that slowed international traffic.

Downdetector data showed hundreds of outage complaints on Saturday evening, peaking around 9 pm.

Analysts say disruptions of this kind often affect businesses that rely on real-time connectivity, such as financial institutions and airlines.

On Saturday, Microsoft issued a service status update warning that some of its Azure users may experience higher-than-normal latency for traffic passing through the Middle East, particularly on routes linking Asia and Europe.

“Undersea fibre cuts can take time to repair; as such, we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimise routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime,” Microsoft said.

The company added that traffic not traversing the region remained unaffected and confirmed it had rerouted network traffic through alternative paths to maintain service continuity.

In Pakistan, telecom operator PTCL confirmed reduced capacity on the affected cables and said it had arranged alternative bandwidth channels to help mitigate service degradation.

Although rerouting kept services online, industry experts note that detouring traffic through longer and more congested paths inevitably slows performance.

Cloud applications, real-time messaging and streaming are especially sensitive to the added latency and congestion.

Why it matters

Past incidents have underscored the risks. Early last year, three cables were cut after a vessel struck by Houthi rebels drifted and dropped anchor in the Red Sea, disrupting services for weeks.

Analysts say the area’s shallow waters, busy shipping lanes and geopolitical tension make it especially prone to both accidental and deliberate damage.

They also note the latest incident highlights the need for diversified cable routes and satellite backup to reduce reliance on the Red Sea corridor.

Repairs could take time

Repairing subsea cable damage is a highly complex and resource-intensive operation, the ICPC says.

It requires the posting of specialised repair vessels with trained crews and involves meticulous processes including detection, retrieval, splicing, testing and reposting, each step susceptible to weather, logistics and legal delays.

A dense web of fibre-optic cables runs through the Red Sea, Arabian Gulf and Arabian Sea, with landing points in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Djibouti. The map illustrates how much of the region’s internet traffic depends on a few narrow maritime corridors.

The ICPC notes that such repairs often cost between $1 million and $3 million.

In the Red Sea, the task is further complicated by regional instability.

Last year, Reuters reported that three major cables could not be repaired quickly because Yemen’s government denied access to repair teams, while consortium investigations compounded delays.

The recent cuts take place as Yemen's Houthi rebels exchange attacks with Israeli air strikes over the latter's war on Gaza.

Repair timelines in such scenarios have historically ranged from a few weeks to several months, according to industry data.

With repairs of such damages often stretching over weeks or months, customers and businesses across the UAE and wider region could be required to brace for continued disruptions as traffic is rerouted and cables are restored.

'The Sky is Everywhere' Director:Josephine Decker Stars:Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon Rating:2/5

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0%20twin-turbo%20inline%20six-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E503hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E600Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh450%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Ahmed Raza, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Chirag Suri , Zahoor Khan

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 217hp at 5,750rpm Torque: 300Nm at 1,900rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh130,000 On sale: now

Managing the separation process Choose your nursery carefully in the first place

Relax – and hopefully your child will follow suit

Inform the staff in advance of your child’s likes and dislikes.

If you need some extra time to talk to the teachers, make an appointment a few days in advance, rather than attempting to chat on your child’s first day

The longer you stay, the more upset your child will become. As difficult as it is, walk away. Say a proper goodbye and reassure your child that you will be back

Be patient. Your child might love it one day and hate it the next

Stick at it. Don’t give up after the first day or week. It takes time for children to settle into a new routine.And, finally, don’t feel guilty.