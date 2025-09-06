Du serves millions of customers in the Emirates. Pawan Singh / The National
Dubai telecoms company Du inundated with customer queries as service slows

Sluggish internet on first weekend after school break

September 06, 2025

Customers of the Dubai telecoms company Du said its home broadband service was running significantly slower than usual on Saturday, with many websites and basic apps failing to load.

Internet trackers showed a sharp uptick in complaints throughout Saturday, on what marked the first weekend since the summer break.

Du issued no official comment on the apparent slowdown but its help desk services on social media fielded a raft of requests for help.

The internet provider was quick to respond to a series of messages on social media from customers whose internet had ground to a halt.

