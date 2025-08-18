Starlink cut: users around the world report connectivity problems

Users of Starlink, the maker of internet connectivity devices and low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellites, reported problems gaining access to the internet on Monday.
It was the latest in a string of cuts for Elon Musk's SpaceX, which owns and operates Starlink.
Downdetector, which reports global internet problems, confirmed that Starlink users around the world were having trouble with their devices.
"You're not alone," Downdetector posted to its social media account. "Downdetecter users have been reporting problems since 5.35 GMT."
NetBlocks, which tracks cybersecurity and digital governance, also confirmed a significant blackout.
"The incident is the second observed in the last month," the organisation said.
Starlink is the dominant player in LEO internet services, and has secured approval in various countries around the world to provide connectivity.
It is not yet clear what caused the cut to services.
Users on X, also owned by Mr Musk, responded to posts from Starlink with reports of not being able to connect.
Starlink has not yet responded to The National's requests for comment on this story.
The company's standard antennae devices, which connect to its LEO satellites, weigh less than 3kg, contain no moving parts and can withstand strong winds.
Unlike traditional communications satellites, which orbit Earth in the range of 20,000km to 35,000km, Starlink’s thousands of satellites orbit at about 550km, increasing internet speeds and cutting back on latency.
In contrast to 5G or broadband internet, the satellite version does not depend on mobile towers or high-speed data lines, making connection possible in remote areas.
LEO satellites have also proven effective in areas of conflict where internet infrastructure has been destroyed.
