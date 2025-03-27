Elon Musk's satellite telecommunications company Starlink announced that its internet service is now available in Oman. AFP
Elon Musk's satellite telecommunications company Starlink announced that its internet service is now available in Oman. AFP

Future

Technology

Starlink internet service now available in Oman

Oman joins Yemen and Qatar among Middle East countries with Starlink access

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

March 27, 2025