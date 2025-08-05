Musk's Starlink internet service activated in Somalia

Starlink's satellite internet service can now be accessed in Somalia, months after winning regulatory approval, according to a social media post from the company.

Those at Starlink whose responsibility is increasing the availability of the company's high-speed, low-latency internet offering owned and operated by technology tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX hailed adding Somalia to its list of more than 120 countries.

"It's our 25th market in Africa," wrote Ben Williams, leader of Starlink's market access team on LinkedIn.

According to Starlink's website, the company's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and connectivity devices have given more than three million people around the world the ability to connect to high-speed internet where it was previously unavailable.

Starlink’s standard antennae devices, which connect to the company’s LEO satellites, weigh less than 3kg, contain no moving parts and can withstand strong winds.

Unlike traditional communications satellites, which orbit Earth at a range of 20,000km to 35,000km, Starlink’s thousands of satellites orbit at about 550km, increasing internet speeds and cutting down on latency.

In contrast to 5G or broadband internet, the satellite version does not depend on mobile towers or high-speed data lines, making connection possible in remote areas. LEO satellites have also proven effective in areas of conflict where internet infrastructure has been destroyed.

Starlink is largely considered to be the leader in the sector, with various estimates suggesting the company’s constellation consists of at least 7,000 LEO satellites.

Light blue indicates where Starlink's internet service is available.

Most recently, however, Amazon launched the first in a series of internet satellites for its Project Kuiper constellation, marking a new phase in the company's plan to challenge Starlink's dominance.

Some experts have said constellations of more than 50,000 active LEO satellites could be orbiting within the next decade.

Morgan Stanley estimates the satellite broadband market could be worth as much as $400 billion by 2040 – about 40 per cent of the estimated $1 trillion generated by the space industry that year.

Although more prevalent in many parts of the world in recent years, varying telecoms regulations have led to a methodical introduction of Starlink availability.

Starlink's forecast service map says availability in Saudi Arabia and the UAE are 'pending regulatory approval'. Photo: UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

For example, while Starlink is available in nearby Oman, it is still pending regulatory approval in countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

A document posted to the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority website shows that Starlink was granted a regulatory licence in 2024 specified for “maritime satellite internet services” that will last for about 10 years.

In May, during an appearance at the Saudi-US Investment Summit, Mr Musk claimed that Starlink had been approved for maritime and aviation use in Saudi Arabia.

