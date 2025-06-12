A major internet cut affecting sites using Google Cloud, AWS and Cloudflare, among others, hit users around the world on Thursday.
Future

Technology

Internet cut affects Google Cloud, AWS and CloudFlare services

Exact cause of blackout is not yet known

Cody Combs
Washington

June 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

An internet blackout affecting websites using Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Cloudflare, among others, is causing problems around the world.

DownDetector, which reports global internet issues, showed that the cut was affecting Spotify, Discord, Snapchat and other brands.

"Multiple Google Cloud Platform products are experiencing impact due to identity and access management service issue," read a post on the Google Cloud service health page.

Platforms were affected on Thursday afternoon by a major blackout, according to Down Detector.
The number of services affected is vast and actively expanding as of the time of writing.

"Google Cloud Platform outage and Cloudflare major outage at the same time. Never seen this before," Substack technology newsletter writer Gergely Orosz wrote on X.

Whatever the cause, the issue has not yet been resolved.

Though rare, similar cuts in the past have resulted in billions of dollars lost due to the down-time and lack of commerce.

This is a developing story ...

On Women's Day
Updated: June 12, 2025, 7:38 PM
Technology
