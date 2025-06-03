AI defence expo: Palestine protesters interrupt former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Navy secretary

Live updates: Follow the latest onIsrael-Gaza

A prominent AI conference in Washington focusing on US defence technology was interrupted by Palestine protesters for a second day on Tuesday.

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt was speaking before hundreds of people at the AI+ Expo when demonstrators stood up and shouted at the technology tycoon: “Shame on you! Your AI is being used in genocide!"

Mr Schmidt told the moderator, not directly acknowledging the several protesters: “Let's just wait until the audience can hear us."

Mr Schmidt is also the chairman of the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), which is the main organiser of the AI+ Expo. SCSP describes itself as an organisation that “seeks to recapture the competitive mindset and unifying national mission from past eras, and then adapt them to the age of AI and 21st-century strategic rivalry”.

Alphabet-owned Google, like several other US-based tech firms, has come under intense criticism for its AI-military defence contracts with Israel.

On Monday, protesters interrupted US Navy Secretary John Phelan as he spoke at the conference. “AI should not be used in genocide,” several people yelled.

In both instances, demonstrators tried to unfurl Palestinian flags as people shouted allegations that AI is being used unfairly and disproportionately against Gazans.

For Mr Phelan, the protesters also displayed a banner that specifically accused the AI-tech firm Palantir. “Palantir kills in Gaza,” read the sign, which was ripped away from the protesters.

The moderator of the discussion, Mike Gallagher, who is also head of defence at Palantir, decided to address the protests.

“How wonderful to live in a country where people are allowed to speak their minds and ask questions of their governments,” he said. “Because the adversaries we're up against, whether they're genocidal communists in Beijing or Islamic jihadists in the Middle East, do not.”

Demonstrators are increasingly targeting the booming AI sector. Palantir, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, Google and Microsoft - which sent representatives to the event - have faced criticism from pro-Gaza protesters.

In recent months, Microsoft has had its company events interrupted by demonstrators and former employees who say the company’s AI tools are being used by the Israeli military in its assault on Gaza.

In responding to the claims, the company recently announced an internal review had found “no evidence” its products have been used to harm people in Gaza. That review, however, according to demonstrators, left more questions than answers.

In May, Palantir’s chief executive Alex Karp spent more than 10 minutes sparring with a protester over the company's AI technology being used in the Israel-Gaza war.

“Your AI technology kills Palestinians,” the protester shouted. Mr Karp quickly responded: “Mostly terrorists, that’s true.”

The anger related to AI being used in military operations has shown no sign of slowing. Among those speaking at this week's AI conference is Alexandr Wang, chief executive of the increasingly powerful tech firm Scale AI.

Palantir has frequently been criticised for its various military and government contracts. Photo: Cody Combs

It too, has come in for criticism for its revenue generated from defence contracts. In a recent interview, Mr Wang defended his company's business model.

“We’re at the brink of this incredibly powerful new technology, and the applications for national security are obvious,” Mr Wang said during a discussion at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. “It’s going to be imperative for the US to stay ahead.”

Israel's punishing campaign in Gaza – which followed the 2023 attacks by Hamas-led fighters on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages – has killed at least 54,100 people and injured at least 123,208. The war has prompted heightened Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the US.

