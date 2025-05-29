Subpoenas issued before Builder.ai declared insolvency

Some current and former staffers at Builder.ai, a once-promising AI start-up, were issued subpoenas from the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan just days before the company declared insolvency.

A former high-level employee at the Microsoft-backed company confirmed that, on the advice of counsel, some employees have been asked to preserve documents and other evidence related to a potential criminal investigation.

Former Builder.ai chief executive Sachin Dev Duggal recently addressed the demise of his company on LinkedIn.

“They’re looking into inflated sales numbers and round tripping,” a former staffer said, referring to a method for evading taxes. Regardless of whether or not the investigations lead to any litigation or prosecutions, the London-based Builder.ai's days as a high-flying start-up are done.

“They’re entering insolvency and every jurisdiction is different, so all of our end dates are all different, but the company is essentially done,” the former employee said. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined The National's requests for comment.

Hopes and expectations were once sky-high for Sachin Dev Duggal, founder and former CEO of Builder.ai, which recently announced insolvency. Photo: Builder.ai

It's a precipitous fall for a company that once achieved unicorn status, receiving a valuation of more than $1 billion. Another former employee spoke to The National last week to raise concerns about Builder.ai.

“Founder Sachin Dev Duggal, who has since moved to Dubai, has also been a prominent speaker at many conferences across the region, contributing thought leadership to the tech and business community,” the former employee said in an email.

Mr Duggal was removed as chief executive in March, though he retained an association with the company, along with the title of “chief wizard”. In 2024, when Builder.ai was flush with investor cash and in the tech world's good graces, Mr Duggal briefly spoke to The National as he appeared at an event hosted by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, which had just announced a new AI centre.

With investments from Microsoft and sovereign wealth funds and Qatar, Builder.ai looked like a sure-fire hit. Photo: Builder.ai

“With this centre, we're helping to unveil a portal to global commerce,” he said at the time, reflecting on why Builder.ai chose DMCC as an ecosystem partner.

“We didn't want to be a software company just surrounded by other software companies, we wanted to be surrounded by potential customers and peers,” Mr Duggal added, referring to DMCC's reach and partnerships with gold, diamond, tea, coffee, crypto and gaming entities, to name a few.

According to employees and media reports, Builder.ai failed to meet revenue expectations. It had promised to make mobile app development as “easy as buying a pizza” but struggled to create reliable products, disappointing investors and creating a chasm between expectations and financial reality.

Mr Duggal requested additional investment funds, as well as an emergency loan months before he was stripped of the chief executive title. Audits later revealed a high likelihood that sales projections had been fudged, causing concern about other potential financial irregularities.

Builder.ai's LinkedIn page, which has 288,000 followers, turned off the comment section for a post announcing the company's insolvency proceedings.

“Despite the tireless efforts of our current team and exploring every possible option, the business has been unable to recover from historic challenges and past decisions that placed significant strain on its financial position,” the post reads. “We will work closely with the appointed administrators to ensure an orderly process and to explore all available options for parts of the business, where possible.”

The company has become a cautionary tale of high-flying AI expectations meeting the realities of a competitive and crowded tech market. It's unclear if there will be any surviving pieces of intellectual property that might help Builder.ai survive in a different guise.

Mr Duggal, whose confidence and bold projections helped to put Builder.ai on the map, did not immediately respond to The National's requests for comment. He did, however, post some thoughts on a Builder.ai alumni LinkedIn group.

“I don’t think the story is done yet, but irrespective if I can be of any help to any of you as you make this transition in life please know I’m only a message away,” he posted in part. “And more importantly – if I didn’t listen, if I was short, if I was unreasonable – I’m sorry.”

In the UAE, the DMCC, with which Builder.ai had an “ecosystem partnership”, said it was evaluating developments. The company has its headquarters in London and has offices in locations including New York and Dubai.

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Recycle Reuse Repurpose New central waste facility on site at expo Dubai South area to handle estimated 173 tonne of waste generated daily by millions of visitors Recyclables such as plastic, paper, glass will be collected from bins on the expo site and taken to the new expo Central Waste Facility on site Organic waste will be processed at the new onsite Central Waste Facility, treated and converted into compost to be re-used to green the expo area Of 173 tonnes of waste daily, an estimated 39 per cent will be recyclables, 48 per cent organic waste and 13 per cent general waste. About 147 tonnes will be recycled and converted to new products at another existing facility in Ras Al Khor Recycling at Ras Al Khor unit: Plastic items to be converted to plastic bags and recycled Paper pulp moulded products such as cup carriers, egg trays, seed pots, and food packaging trays Glass waste into bowls, lights, candle holders, serving trays and coasters Aim is for 85 per cent of waste from the site to be diverted from landfill

A%20QUIET%20PLACE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Scoreline Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

UAE Rugby finals day Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai 2pm, UAE Conference final Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers 4pm, UAE Premiership final Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

Company profile Company: Rent Your Wardrobe Date started: May 2021 Founder: Mamta Arora Based: Dubai Sector: Clothes rental subscription Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

The Matrix Resurrections Director: Lana Wachowski Stars: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick Rating:****

Opening day UAE Premiership fixtures, Friday, September 22: Dubai Sports City Eagles v Dubai Exiles

Dubai Hurricanes v Abu Dhabi Saracens

Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING Director: Christopher McQuarrie Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg Rating: 4/5

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press