Builder.ai and its former CEO, Sachin Dev Duggal, were once the talk of the technology world, boasting about AI tools that made mobile app development easy. Photo: Builder.ai
Builder.ai and its former CEO, Sachin Dev Duggal, were once the talk of the technology world, boasting about AI tools that made mobile app development easy. Photo: Builder.ai
Builder.ai and its former CEO, Sachin Dev Duggal, were once the talk of the technology world, boasting about AI tools that made mobile app development easy. Photo: Builder.ai
Builder.ai and its former CEO, Sachin Dev Duggal, were once the talk of the technology world, boasting about AI tools that made mobile app development easy. Photo: Builder.ai

Future

Technology

Subpoenas issued before Builder.ai declared insolvency

Former employee confirms some people at company have been asked to preserve documents and other evidence related to potential criminal investigation

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Some current and former staffers at Builder.ai, a once-promising AI start-up, were issued subpoenas from the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan just days before the company declared insolvency.

A former high-level employee at the Microsoft-backed company confirmed that, on the advice of counsel, some employees have been asked to preserve documents and other evidence related to a potential criminal investigation.

Former Builder.ai chief executive Sachin Dev Duggal recently addressed the demise of his company on LinkedIn.
Former Builder.ai chief executive Sachin Dev Duggal recently addressed the demise of his company on LinkedIn.

“They’re looking into inflated sales numbers and round tripping,” a former staffer said, referring to a method for evading taxes. Regardless of whether or not the investigations lead to any litigation or prosecutions, the London-based Builder.ai's days as a high-flying start-up are done.

“They’re entering insolvency and every jurisdiction is different, so all of our end dates are all different, but the company is essentially done,” the former employee said. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined The National's requests for comment.

Hopes and expectations were once sky-high for Sachin Dev Duggal, founder and former CEO of Builder.ai, which recently announced insolvency. Photo: Builder.ai
Hopes and expectations were once sky-high for Sachin Dev Duggal, founder and former CEO of Builder.ai, which recently announced insolvency. Photo: Builder.ai

It's a precipitous fall for a company that once achieved unicorn status, receiving a valuation of more than $1 billion. Another former employee spoke to The National last week to raise concerns about Builder.ai.

“Founder Sachin Dev Duggal, who has since moved to Dubai, has also been a prominent speaker at many conferences across the region, contributing thought leadership to the tech and business community,” the former employee said in an email.

Mr Duggal was removed as chief executive in March, though he retained an association with the company, along with the title of “chief wizard”. In 2024, when Builder.ai was flush with investor cash and in the tech world's good graces, Mr Duggal briefly spoke to The National as he appeared at an event hosted by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, which had just announced a new AI centre.

With investments from Microsoft and sovereign wealth funds and Qatar, Builder.ai looked like a sure-fire hit. Photo: Builder.ai
With investments from Microsoft and sovereign wealth funds and Qatar, Builder.ai looked like a sure-fire hit. Photo: Builder.ai

“With this centre, we're helping to unveil a portal to global commerce,” he said at the time, reflecting on why Builder.ai chose DMCC as an ecosystem partner.

“We didn't want to be a software company just surrounded by other software companies, we wanted to be surrounded by potential customers and peers,” Mr Duggal added, referring to DMCC's reach and partnerships with gold, diamond, tea, coffee, crypto and gaming entities, to name a few.

According to employees and media reports, Builder.ai failed to meet revenue expectations. It had promised to make mobile app development as “easy as buying a pizza” but struggled to create reliable products, disappointing investors and creating a chasm between expectations and financial reality.

Mr Duggal requested additional investment funds, as well as an emergency loan months before he was stripped of the chief executive title. Audits later revealed a high likelihood that sales projections had been fudged, causing concern about other potential financial irregularities.

Builder.ai's LinkedIn page, which has 288,000 followers, turned off the comment section for a post announcing the company's insolvency proceedings.

“Despite the tireless efforts of our current team and exploring every possible option, the business has been unable to recover from historic challenges and past decisions that placed significant strain on its financial position,” the post reads. “We will work closely with the appointed administrators to ensure an orderly process and to explore all available options for parts of the business, where possible.”

The company has become a cautionary tale of high-flying AI expectations meeting the realities of a competitive and crowded tech market. It's unclear if there will be any surviving pieces of intellectual property that might help Builder.ai survive in a different guise.

Mr Duggal, whose confidence and bold projections helped to put Builder.ai on the map, did not immediately respond to The National's requests for comment. He did, however, post some thoughts on a Builder.ai alumni LinkedIn group.

“I don’t think the story is done yet, but irrespective if I can be of any help to any of you as you make this transition in life please know I’m only a message away,” he posted in part. “And more importantly – if I didn’t listen, if I was short, if I was unreasonable – I’m sorry.”

In the UAE, the DMCC, with which Builder.ai had an “ecosystem partnership”, said it was evaluating developments. The company has its headquarters in London and has offices in locations including New York and Dubai.

 

UAE currency
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
How to donate

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
More from this package
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

WOMAN AND CHILD

Director: Saeed Roustaee

Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi

Rating: 4/5

Recycle Reuse Repurpose

New central waste facility on site at expo Dubai South area to  handle estimated 173 tonne of waste generated daily by millions of visitors

Recyclables such as plastic, paper, glass will be collected from bins on the expo site and taken to the new expo Central Waste Facility on site

Organic waste will be processed at the new onsite Central Waste Facility, treated and converted into compost to be re-used to green the expo area

Of 173 tonnes of waste daily, an estimated 39 per cent will be recyclables, 48 per cent  organic waste  and 13 per cent  general waste.

About 147 tonnes will be recycled and converted to new products at another existing facility in Ras Al Khor

Recycling at Ras Al Khor unit:

Plastic items to be converted to plastic bags and recycled

Paper pulp moulded products such as cup carriers, egg trays, seed pots, and food packaging trays

Glass waste into bowls, lights, candle holders, serving trays and coasters

Aim is for 85 per cent of waste from the site to be diverted from landfill 

A%20QUIET%20PLACE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lupita%20Nyong'o%2C%20Joseph%20Quinn%2C%20Djimon%20Hounsou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Sarnoski%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Read more about the coronavirus
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Scoreline

Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan

 Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

UAE Rugby finals day

Games being played at The Sevens, Dubai

2pm, UAE Conference final

Dubai Tigers v Al Ain Amblers

4pm, UAE Premiership final

Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Jebel Ali Dragons

The biog

Name: Salem Alkarbi

Age: 32

Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira

First started supporting Al Wasl: 7

Biggest rival: Al Nasr

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS
%3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE and Russia in numbers

UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years

Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018

More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE

Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE

The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

Company&nbsp;profile

Company: Rent Your Wardrobe 

Date started: May 2021 

Founder: Mamta Arora 

Based: Dubai 

Sector: Clothes rental subscription 

Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded 

THE SPECS

Engine: 4.4-litre V8

Transmission: Automatic

Power: 530bhp 

Torque: 750Nm 

Price: Dh535,000

On sale: Now

War on waste
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly?

Some facts about bees:

The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer

The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days

A queen bee lives for 3-5 years

This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony

About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive

Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants.

Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen 

Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids

Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments

Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive,  protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts

Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain

Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities

The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes

Is beekeeping dangerous?

As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy.

“The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

 

 

More from this story
UK-EU trade at a glance

EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years

Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products

Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries

Smoother border management with use of e-gates

Cutting red tape on import and export of food

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Electric scooters: some rules to remember
  • Riders must be 14-years-old or over
  • Wear a protective helmet
  • Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
  • Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
  • Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
  • Do not drive outside designated lanes
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
The national orchestra
On Women's Day
The&nbsp;Matrix&nbsp;Resurrections

Director: Lana Wachowski

Stars:  Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick 

Rating:****

Opening day UAE Premiership fixtures, Friday, September 22:

  • Dubai Sports City Eagles v Dubai Exiles
  • Dubai Hurricanes v Abu Dhabi Saracens
  • Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FINAL RECKONING

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Starring: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg

Rating: 4/5

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees
Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The White Lotus: Season three

Creator: Mike White

Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell

Rating: 4.5/5

Updated: May 29, 2025, 7:32 PM`
TechnologyArtificial Intelligence
Read next...
The US Justice Department says Iranian national Sina Gholinejad's ransomware crimes lasted several years.

Robbinhood ransomware: Iranian man pleads guilty to cyber crime that cost US government millions

Negotiations about making OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus available to UAE residents free of charge are under way. AP Photo

OpenAI and UAE in talks for free ChatGPT Plus for all

Subpoenas issued before Builder.ai declared insolvency

Turkey seeks more UAE investments in AI

Data centres likely to tap into sustainable district cooling, Tabreed CEO says

US judge to hear closing arguments before deciding penalty in Google antitrust case

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced for private sector

Controversial 'lost' Jerry Lewis film discovered in Sweden after 53 years

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Palestine's UN envoy breaks down during UN Security Council meeting

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Sanaa airport runway in flames after Israeli strike

Sheikh Hamdan meets Sultan Haitham of Oman in Muscat

Sheikh Hamdan meets Sultan Haitham of Oman in Muscat