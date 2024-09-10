DMCC's AI Centre is located in Dubai's Uptown Tower, a 79-floor skyscraper. Photo: Cody Combs
New AI Centre opens at DMCC

Artificial intelligence ecosystem in Dubai hopes to attract top companies and talent

Cody Combs
September 10, 2024

