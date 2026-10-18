IPL 2027: Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly and Zaheer Khan lead coaching shake-up

IPL 2027 will be the 20th edition of the T20 league, with the Indian cricket board planning to celebrate the milestone moment on a big scale.

The teams too are busy. A number of sides have already made changes ahead of the new season, with most developments taking place at the management level. Here is the story so far ahead of IPL 2027.

Yuvraj Singh

One of the bigger developments ahead of IPL 2027 is the recruitment of India’s multiple World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh as coach.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj was unveiled as Delhi Capitals' assistant and batting coach.

It will be Yuvraj’s first official stint as coach, having earlier mentored young batters like Abhishek Sharma in his personal capacity.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life with the Delhi Capitals,” Yuvraj said in a statement. “I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me.”

Delhi Capitals have once again undergone a major personnel change, coinciding with change of management control; the franchise’s co-owners exchange management control every two years.

Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be in charge of Delhi Capitals franchise after being appointed ⁠as head coach for the 2027 season.

Ganguly will have his protege Yuvraj in the dugout as he embarks upon another stint with the franchise that is yet to the win the league title.

Ganguly joined the Delhi franchise as an adviser in 2019 and also was the ⁠team's director of cricket in 2023/24. The former opener took over from Hemang Badani.

Stephen Fleming

The biggest move in the IPL happened at Chennai as Stephen Fleming stepped down as head coach of the highly successful Super Kings after 18 years in charge.

Fleming had formed a wildly successful partnership with Chennai icon MS Dhoni, which brought in five IPL and two (defunct) Champions League T20 titles.

However, with Dhoni largely out of the picture and the Super Kings struggling over the last three seasons, Fleming’s tenure came to an end.

The former New Zealand captain quickly moved to a set-up that should suit his cricket philosophy – the England Test squad.

Fleming took over from Brendon McCullum, who remains England’s white-ball coach, after a tumultuous year which was riddled with questionable player and team behaviour.

Fleming’s former Chennai associate Eric Simons has joined him as Test bowling coach.

England's new Test team coach Stephen Fleming, left, with England's white-ball mentor Kevin Pietersen. AFP Show caption: England's new Test team coach Stephen Fleming, left, with En…

Rishabh Pant

The wicketkeeper batter returned to Delhi Capitals for the 2027 season after completing his trade from Lucknow Super Giants.

Pant had become the most expensive Indian player in IPL history when he was acquired by Lucknow for a record $3.2 million in 2025. But that price tag weighed him down as he failed to turn things around at the Super Giants, resulting in a trade that has seen Pant take a substantial pay cut.

In return, Lucknow got the services of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Both players returned to the cities where they played at the domestic level.

For Pant, it will be a critical season as he seems to be slipping down the pecking order in Indian cricket, being frozen out of the T20 side and not considered in ODIs as well. A good IPL 2027 could see him force his way into the team for the ODI World Cup in southern Africa next year.

Zaheer Khan

The 2011 World Cup winner has been appointed as the new Chennai coach, taking over from Fleming, and reuniting with his former captain Dhoni who remains an active player on paper.

Zaheer was with Mumbai Indians management from 2018 until 2022, before being named as mentor of Lucknow. Now, he takes over as head coach of the most successful franchise in IPL history, with the aim of forming a clear path ahead with the talismanic Dhoni expected to move further away from the playing side of the team.

Hardik Pandya

This seems like a never ending saga. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the Mumbai Indians franchise, enjoyed a wildly successful two seasons at Gujarat Titans, was brought back to Mumbai in a hugely controversial move and has been struggling there since, with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also in leadership positions.

Now, there is a strong possibility that Rohit is handed the captaincy once again, with the India opener having hit form at the international level in ODIs. Pandya, meanwhile, is struggling with fitness with multiple injuries this season and doubts over his long-term availability.

Pandya, however, remains an attractive option for many franchises as he is one of the few quality all-rounders in the country with a proven record with title winning sides. The seam-bowling all-rounder could be traded ahead of IPL 2027.

Elsewhere, Sunrisers Hyderabad brought left-arm seamer T. Natarajan back into the team, trading him from Delhi Capitals who got leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari in return.

Mahela Jayawardene

Big changes are taking place at Mumbai Indians. The franchise parted ways with head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

The Sri Lankan great was Mumbai's head coach for the last two seasons - his second stint with the franchise - and coincided with a leadership crisis where Pandya was brought in as captain despite the presence of MI veterans Rohit, Suryakumar and Bumrah.

"Mumbai Indians has been a very special part of my journey for over a decade now," Jayawardene said in an statement. "The players, coaching team, and above all the fans have made this an experience I will always treasure."