IPL team Delhi Capitals add Saudi Arabia to global academy network

Saudi Arabia will now be a part of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals' global academy network.

The Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy launched a new centre in Jeddah in partnership with JSC Sports, the first international cricket academy in the city.

The academy currently trains more than 50 boys and girls between the ages of five and 17 across four development categories.

Through the partnership, the Delhi Capitals will implement a structured coaching curriculum at the Jeddah centre.

Players will get access to ICC-certified coaches, high performance training facilities, specialised coaching tools, performance monitoring and exchange programmes.

The Delhi Capitals have set up cricket centres in five countries, with seven academies in India and six academies across the UK, Canada, US and now Saudi Arabia.

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said: “The launch of our first academy in the Middle East is another important step in the long term vision of the Delhi Capitals Academy. Our objective has always been to build a globally connected cricket development ecosystem where young players irrespective of geography have access to opportunities. Saudi Arabia is a growing sporting nation and we are delighted to partner with JSC Sports, who share our commitment in developing the game at the grassroots globally.”

JSC Sports has played an important role in developing the local cricket ecosystem, with 10 of its trainees having represented Saudi Arabia across various national age-group categories.

Jazim Haris, head of operations, JSC Sports, said: “Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in sport under Vision 2030, and we are seeing more young people take up cricket than ever before. We saw a real opportunity to give aspiring cricketers in Jeddah access to professional coaching and a clear development pathway. Partnering with Delhi Capitals helps us do exactly that. As the first international cricket academy in Jeddah, we are excited to bring global coaching standards to young players here and create opportunities.”