Who will replace Brendon McCullum as England's Test team coach?

England have hit the reset button in Test cricket after removing coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum was in charge of the Test team for four years, but after a promising start, saw the performances dip alarmingly. The Test team went on a downward spiral, failing to pose any challenge in the World Test Championship.

England’s struggles have worsened in recent times, culminating in a crushing 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

McCullum’s departure from the Test team was finalised after their recent 2-1 home Test series defeat against New Zealand, where star all-rounder Ben Stokes also announced his retirement from international cricket.

McCullum will continue to lead the white-ball teams, with his contract running through 2027. With McCullum and Stokes out of the Test side – officially ending the ‘Bazball’ era – the search has started for the next England Test team coach. Here we take a look at some of the contenders.

Andy Flower

The former England coach is among the favourites to return to the hot seat. England flourished during Flower’s tenure, especially during the early 2010s, when they rose to No 1 in the Test ranking and also famously won away series in Australia and India.

However, Flower has since turned into a hugely successful franchise cricket coach, leading Bengaluru to successive IPL titles and helping Trent Rockets win The Hundred.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it was open to allowing the next coach to continue coaching a franchise team, which is being seen as a way to clear the path for Flower’s return. A straightforward pick, if there ever was one.

Jonathan Trott

The former middle-order batter is another name who could fit seamlessly into the England Test set-up. Trott has played alongside some members of the Test side and has since become a renowned coach, turning Afghanistan into a serious white-ball team that has exceeded expectations in recent World Cups.

Trott’s ability to overcome various constraints in a set-up like Afghanistan should hold him in good stead if given charge of a settled system like England.

Andrew Flintoff

The star all-rounder is currently head coach of the England Lions and a move up to the senior team is the next obvious step. However, it might be a bit too early as Flintoff does not have enough experience with senior teams and might also be seen as a contemporary of some current players. However, he should be among the top candidates for the job in a few more years.

Justin Langer

The former opener is a high-profile coach who has handled some big names in Australian cricket. However, his assertive style of coaching rubbed many Australian players the wrong way. Still, if the England management need a strict disciplinarian, then they don’t need to look beyond Langer.

Is currently associated the Super Giants franchise in the IPL and Hundred. Could get lured away from franchise duties more easily than Flower at RCB.

Rahul Dravid

An outsider who ticks all the boxes. Universally respected and a proven title-winning coach with India. Has vast experience of franchise and age-group cricket as well. Dravid knows the demands of Test cricket particularly well. Should find it easier to handle players dispassionately. However, England might not want to go with another overseas name after the McCullum experiment, even though the ECB has stated that the nationality of candidates is not a deciding factor.

Who will be the next captain?

While England search for the next Test coach, they also need to fill the captaincy spot vacated by Stokes.

The all-rounder has put his weight behind white-ball captain Harry Brook to take over the Test team armband. It is the most obvious choice.

"You are asked to be a vice-captain for a reason," Stokes said. "It is a natural progression. I see no reason why Harry shouldn't be asked to do that."

However, disciplinary issues in New Zealand last year are a blemish on his record. England might be tempted to go back to Joe Root as an interim captain until the team stabilises. The veteran batter has more than enough experience and is in fine batting form as well.

Another viable candidate is Jacob Bethell. However, the 22-year-old is still in the early stages of his career and has yet to establish himself as a Test regular.