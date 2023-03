BBC cancels latest Top Gear series after Andrew Flintoff crash

The filming of Top Gear’s latest series will not resume after the corporation’s investigation into presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s crash, the BBC has announced on Thursday.

Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The incident happened while the former professional cricketer was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi to host new self-driving car race series on F1 track from 2024

“[BBC Studios] have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery," the corporation said in a statement.

“Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

“We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgment about how best to continue later this year.

“This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

From left: Top Gear's Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. Rex / Shutterstock

The show is also presented by Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and motoring journalist Chris Harris.

Flintoff, who began presenting Top Gear in 2019, has also made regular appearances on A League of their Own and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

He is best remembered for his time as a tub-thumping all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005.

The former England captain finished with 79 Test caps and 148 limited-overs internationals.