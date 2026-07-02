Which T20 teams have qualified for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics?

T20 cricket is preparing to make its biggest mark with its entry at the Olympics during the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Cricket is returning to the Olympics after more than a century – having last featured way back in 1900. A total of six teams will vie for Olympic glory in the men’s and women’s categories.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had been pushing for cricket’s inclusion at the highest level in sports for many cycles and were finally given the green light as T20 and league cricket proliferated across the globe.

On Monday, the ICC announced qualification criteria - approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - for the men’s and women’s teams that will participate at the 2028 Gmaes.

Qualification criteria

The world body announced separate systems for selecting teams that will make the cut for the Olympics.

In the men’s section, four teams will be decided by the ICC T20 rankings; the highest-ranked teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on December 31, 2026. Apart from them, hosts US qualify for the men’s and women’s events, provided they remain in the top 15 of the ICC rankings from now until December 31, 2026.

The final spot in the men’s and women’s sections will go to the winners of a global qualifier which will include the next eight highest-ranked teams that have not qualified.

The women’s section has been largely decided. According to the latest announcement, Australia, Britain (through England), South Africa and India have qualified for the Olympics as the four best-performing teams in the ongoing Women’s World Cup. There is a cap of one team per continent.

It must be noted that it was not announced before the start of the Women's World Cup that it would serve as a qualifier for the Olympics.

What about teams like Pakistan and the West Indies?

Pakistan men’s team are currently ranked sixth in the world while world champions India are No 1. If they can’t overtake India in the rankings by the end of the year, they will have to take part in the global qualifiers. Their women’s team will have to take part in global qualifiers as well.

The scenario regarding the West Indies is complicated as the group of islands in the Caribbean are not recognised as one entity by the IOC. According to the ICC, “the West Indies are ineligible to participate. If their men’s and women’s teams are among the eight highest-ranked teams not yet qualified by December 31, 2026, there will be a dedicated Caribbean qualifier event to determine which NOC will represent the region at the ICC Olympics qualifier.”

Teams that have qualified for 2028 Olympics

As things stand, only the women's teams of Australia, Britain (England), South Africa and India have qualified for the LA Games. In the men's section, top-ranked India, England (Britain), South Africa and hosts United States should make the cut according to qualification rules - one team ⁠each from Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania as per rankings.

Australia and New Zealand will have to fight for one spot from Oceania.