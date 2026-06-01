Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Virat Kohli lead the way in IPL 2026 team of the tournament

Virat Kohli scored a masterful fifty as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad to retain their title.

Bengaluru chased down the target of 156 with five wickets in hand after Kohli scored the fastest fifty of his IPL career.

Below, we take a look at the IPL 2026 team of the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan)

Innings: 16; Runs: 776; Avg: 48.50; SR: 237.30; 100s: 1; 50s: 5

One of the most sensational seasons for any batter in the near two-decade history of the IPL. And he is 15. Some thought Sooryavanshi’s debut last season was a flash in the pan and that he would be found out by international-standard bowlers this time. This year, the school kid not only made the most runs but also scored them at a rate not seen before on a consistent basis. A once-in-a-generation talent.

Shubman Gill (Gujarat)

Innings: 16; Runs: 732; Avg: 45.75; SR: 163.02; 100s: 1; 50s: 6

Here is a player who was unceremoniously removed from the national team squad right before the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Many thought he was not made for the format. Gill not only finished as the second-highest run-getter, but scored a century to take his team to the final. A technically gifted batter and a calming influence as leader. Strongest fundamentals in the tournament.

Ishan Kishan (Hyderabad, wk)

Innings: 15; Runs: 602; Avg: 40.13; SR: 182.42; 50s: 6

Forced his way back into contention earlier this season with superb form in the domestic league and continued that run in the IPL. One of the cleanest hitters in the league, Kishan is part of the next generation of IPL stars.

Virat Kohli (Bengaluru)

Innings: Runs: 675; Avg: 56.25; SR: 165.84; 100s: 1; 50S: 5

Another 600-plus run season. Second consecutive IPL title. And his fastest IPL fifty to clinch the title in a chase. The season couldn’t possibly have gone better for Kohli, who has turned lethal in the format now that the pressure of international cricket is largely off his shoulders. Kohli looks refreshed and ready to go for a few more seasons. Unreal dedication and consistency at the age of 37. Finished the final in the powerplay with some of the most daring strokeplay against the express pace of Kagiso Rabada.

Rajat Patidar (Bengaluru, captain)

Innings: 14; Runs: 501; Avg: 41.75; SR: 192.69; 50s: 5

Bengaluru have the most well-balanced team in the IPL. But no team can go far if their captain does not lead from the front. For successive seasons, Patidar has taken it upon himself to perform the most difficult task in T20s – that of a high-scoring middle-order batter. Not only did he finish with over 500 runs, his strike rate of nearly 200 is better than almost every opener. His belligerent 93 off 33 balls in the first qualifier against Gujarat was the highlight of the season.

Heinrich Klaasen (Hyderabad)

Innings: 15; Runs: 624; Avg: 48; SR: 160; 50s: 6

The South African all-rounder talked about the pressure on him to deliver because of the money invested in him by Sunrisers. He repaid that trust with another clutch season, scoring over 600 runs and taking the team to the play-offs. A crucial member of a quality T20 outfit that has redefined batting in T20s.

Krunal Pandya (Bengaluru)

Innings: 15; Wickets: 14; Best: 2-16; Econ: 8.41

Last year, put in a player-of-the-match effort (2-17) in the final as Royal Challengers lifted their maiden title. This year, his extreme pace variations continued to mesmerise batters and Pandya was at his best in the biggest stage once again, finishing with 1-23 as Gujarat were restricted to under 160. A captain’s delight who is at the peak of his powers as a bowler, is also a fine fielder and a capable batter.

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan)

Innings: 16; Wickets: 25; Best: 3-17; Econ: 9.31

The fast bowler was lethal throughout the two months. Never let his intensity drop and was part of a formidable new-ball attack with Nandre Burger. However, Rajasthan did not have enough firepower after them, apart from Brijesh Sharma. Still, Archer marched ahead and was a sight to behold with the new ball. Looks fully fit and should set the stage alight in the next two World Cups for England.

Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat)

Innings: 17; Wickets: 29; Best: 3-25; Econ: 9.68

Was taken apart in the opening overs of the final by Bengaluru, but that does not take away from a stellar campaign. Finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and bowled with genuine pace and aggression from the first match to the last. Economy was on the higher side. Still, looks in exemplary touch. Watch out for him at his home ODI World Cup next year in South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Bengaluru)

Innings: 16; Wickets: 28: Best: 4-23; Econ: 7.95

Has been consistently out-bowling Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL. Two straight league titles largely down to his brilliance with the new and old ball. Economy under eight an over, plus the second-highest wicket haul make Bhuvi the most valuable Indian bowler in the league, even though the national team seems to have moved on from him. Don’t be surprised if he makes his India comeback at the age of 36. Took 2-29 in the final.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata)

Innings: 13; Wickets: 15; Best: 2-26; Econ: 6.64

With batting no longer his forte, the Caribbean T20 star has put all his energies into bowling. And he is still the best in the business. Who can forget his super over against Lucknow where he took two wickets for one run. An economy of six and a bit is freakish. At 38, still going strong and looks good for a few more seasons.