Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record in eliminator against Hyderabad

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another breathtaking innings to reinforce his status one of the most devastating batters in the T20 fomat.

Still only 15 years of age, Rajasthan Royals batter Sooryavanshi hit a scarcely believable 97 from 29 balls in the eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Batting first on a flat pitch, Sooryavanshi did not need a second invitation as he launched into Hyderabad's bowling, cracking 12 sixes and five fours to help Rajasthan post 243-8.

Sooryavanshi came within one hit of breaking Chris Gayle's record of the fastest century in IPL history – the Caribbean great reached three figures in just 30 balls back in 2013 while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sooryavanshi went for an upper cut against pacer Praful Hinge but was caught at third man. Hyderabad players congratulated the left-handed batter for a stellar innings.

For a moment, Sooryavanshi was also on the verge of the fastest century in all official T20 cricket. Estonian batter Sahil Chauhan scored a 27-ball ton against Cyprus in 2024 – the fastest hundred in the format.

However, Sooryavanshi did break another long-standing IPL record. The young batter has now hit the most sixes in a season – 65, with more to come. The previous record was held by Gayle who hit 59 maximums back in 2012.

Even without the record-breaking day, Sooryavanshi has already garnered enough accolades to become the most feared batter in the tournament.

The young batter, still in school, is the leading run scorer this season with 680 runs. He has one century and four fifties this year and has scored at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 240.

It seems only a matter of time before he graduates to the senior national team. He has been named in India's A squad for a tri-series in Sri Lanka next month. However, that is being seen as a mere formality before his graduation to the highest level.