Shubman Gill injury - is India batter paying the price for playing all formats?

In the near future, Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian team across formats. That has been made clear by the team management who expedited the Test exits of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli earlier this year, appointed Gill as the red-ball and ODI captain, and also placed the young batter into an already settled T20 team.

Quite a few of these moves look forced. When Kohli became the all-format leader of the Indian team, no one questioned the merit of the move as he was easily the best batter of not only the team but also among the very best across the world. Gill, on the other hand, does not have those credentials.

However, it must be stated he was part of the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup winning squads and has captained admirably in Tests so far, drawing the series 2-2 in England earlier in the year.

But there is another, possibly bigger, factor at play – impact on fitness.

Gill has been playing pretty much non-stop the entire year, starting with the Champions Trophy, then the IPL, followed by England Test series, the Asia Cup in the UAE, the West Indies home Tests, Australia limited-overs tour and now the South Africa home Tests.

Gill has been among the runs in all those outings, but the workload combined with leadership duties seem to be catching up.

During the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, Gill had to retire hurt with a neck spasm. He had developed the issue during the match and walked off the pitch while batting during India's first innings.

He did not come out to bat even though India were struggling against the Proteas. The hosts were bundled out for 189 on Saturday.

Given the amount of pain that he was in, the Indian team did not want to risk him any further. India's bowlers then hit back against the Proteas on a rapidly deteriorating pitch to mitigate the damage caused by Gill's absence. But the problem persists.

Following the two Tests, the teams will lock horns in the limited overs series and that is the most crucial leg of the tour for both teams as it takes place right before the T20 World Cup early next year.

The Indian team management will be hoping that the player they picked as the all-format leader does not break down completely in the home stretch right before the World Cup. However, if he does, they can't blame bad luck.

Bowlers save the day

In Gill's absence, Rishabh Pant took over the captaincy duties on Saturday. And he will be thankful to Ravindra Jadeja for bringing the hosts back into the contest.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja's four-wicket haul put India on course for a victory well inside three days.

Despite being bundled out for 189 at the Eden Gardens – earning a 30-run lead – India's bowlers turned up the heat on the Proteas.

South Africa faltered in their second innings and were reeling on 93-7 at stumps.

South Africa found themselves in a hole when Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja removed the openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram either side of the tea break.

Jadeja struck twice in one over. He sent back Wiaan Mulder, caught behind by Pant for 11, and two balls later dismissed Tony de Zorzi who was caught off his glove and thigh pad by Dhruv Jurel at short-leg.

South Africa were in more trouble when Jadeja spun the ball sharply to bowl Tristan Stubbs for five.

