Rohit Sharma century and Virat Kohli fifty seal consolation win for India in Sydney ODI

Former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli showed they still have enough to offer in 50-over cricket as they secured a commanding nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

Rohit scored an unbeaten ton while Kohli gave him excellent support with a half-century to help India chased down the 237-run target inside 39 overs and secure a consolation win as the hosts took the three-match series 2-1.

While there was not a lot riding on the match, Rohit and Kohli were keen to finish the series on a high amid doubts over their future in international cricket. Kohli especially was feeling the pressure after ducks in the first two games and hit back in style as he made an unbeaten 74 from 81 balls.

Rohit, meanwhile, looked back to his best as he smashed 121 from just 125 balls with the help of 13 fours and three sixes. He had scored a half-century in the previous game as well.

Rohit teamed up with skipper Shubman Gill (24) to cut 69 runs out of the chase but the evening belonged to the veterans of Indian batting.

The two stars, who both now only play the 50-over game for India, duly delivered.

Rohit smashed 13 fours and three sixes in his 33rd century in the format, reaching the milestone for the ninth time against Australia with a pushed drive down the ground for a single.

Kohli brought up his 75th half-century to a huge roar with a single. Rohit then completed a 19th ODI century stand between the pair with another run the next delivery.

India, who lost the second match narrowly by two wickets, dominated most of the match, having dismissed Australia for 236.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana bowled with venom, grabbing four wickets to dismiss Australia cheaply after the tourists looked like conceding close to 300 at one point.

The Aussies were ticking along nicely at 183-3 in front of a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground but lost their last seven wickets for just 53 to be all out with 3.2 overs left.

Rana did the damage with 4-39 while Matt Renshaw top-scored on 56 after Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat.

Marsh and Travis Head made a watchful start, with the visitors finding some early swing.

But once they got their eye in, the runs started flowing with both going on the attack.

Head looked dangerous, hitting six fours in reaching 29 off 25 balls, passing 3,000 ODI runs as well. But he failed to control a cut shot off Mohammed Siraj and was caught at backward point.

Matt Short should have been run out without scoring in the same over but Gill missed a sitter with the throw and he survived.

Marsh was bowled for 41, confounded by the spin of Axar Patel, and when Short (30) was well caught by Kohli off Washington Sundar. Australia were 124-3 after 23 overs.

Shreyas Iyer pulled off a sensational catch to remove Alex Carey (24), but hurt himself after falling heavily, going off the field with injured ribs.

Renshaw reached a maiden ODI half-century but with the runs drying up, he charged at Sundar and was trapped lbw. When Mitchell Owen departed for one and Mitchell Starc for two Australia were in trouble at 201-7.

Cooper Connolly made a late 23 but India cleaned up the tail in quick time.

After the match, Rohit said he was delighted to end the tour on a high.

“Always love coming here and playing here. Don't know if we'll be coming back to Australia. We enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve,” the opener said.

Kohli also thanked the Australian crowd after what was almost certainly his and Rohit's last visit to the country.

“Games are sealed if we batted 20 overs together. We've loved coming to this country, played some of our best. You guys have been brilliant,” Kohli said.