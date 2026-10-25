Shadab Khan's world record century secures thrilling tri-series win for Pakistan

Pakistan broke a number record as a stunning final stand helped secure a one-wicket win over England in the ODI tri-series in Lahore on Sunday.

The hosts seemed down and out at 154-9, chasing a target of 242.

However, all-rounder Shadab Khan smashed a career best 113 not out, with tail-ender Haris Rauf providing excellent company on seven from 19 deliveries.

The last-wicket partnership of 89 not out was the highest 10th wicket stand in a successful chase in the history of ODIs.

Shadab's score was also the highest individual score in ODI history by a batter batting at number eight or lower.

England opener Ben Duckett held the innings together with a brilliant 105 but the rest of England's batting struggled just days after they scored 429 against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

Captain Shaheen Afridi led the way with the ball with 4-46 while debutant quick Razaullah took 2-38.

In reply, Pakistan batters too struggled against a disciplined England pace attack.

Seamers Gus Atkinson (2-62), Jamie Overton (3-43) and spinner Liam Dawson (2-30) all but wrapped up the game as they reduced Pakistan to 154-9 in the 34th over.

However, Shadab kept up the attack and found excellent support from Rauf.

Shadab smashed 13 fours and five sixes in his 96-ball innings to take Pakistan close to the finish line.

His effort seemed in vain when he was trapped lbw off a low full-toss from Atkinson. The players shook hands and were walking towards the pavilion when a belated review spotted an inside edge.

Shadab survived and took them to the finish line. Rauf hit debutant quick Henry Crocombe for boundary down the ground to seal victory.

Pakistan captain Afridi was overjoyed after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

“I can't say anything, Shadab and Haris, the way they finished the game, 89-run partnership. I've never seen like that in my life. Really happy as captain, starting from the morning, the team effort was top drawer,” the left-arm seamer said.

England captain Harry Brook, whose team lost while defending 429 in the previous match, said the players did not do much wrong.

“I don't think we went wrong with the ball, to be honest. I thought we did an exceptional job. Probably didn't quite get enough runs on the board, but the effort put up was phenomenal, couldn't have asked for more,” he said.

England have now lost all three matches in the tri-series and are unlikely to qualify for the final.