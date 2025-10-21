Shaheen Afridi named Pakistan ODI captain as leadership saga continues

Pakistan have made yet another change to their cricket team leadership with fast bowler Shaheen Afridi named captain for next month's three-match ODI series against South Africa.

It marked a third change in the format's captaincy in the past 12 months.

Left-arm pacer Afridi replaced wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had taken over as ODI skipper last October following Babar Azam's resignation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Afridi's appointment was made after a meeting in Islamabad.

"A meeting of the selection committee, also attended by Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, decided that Shaheen will lead Pakistan's ODI side against South Africa," said a PCB release.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played on November 4, 6 and 8 in Faisalabad.

Rizwan started off well as ODI skipper with a 2-1 series win, Pakistan's first in Australia in 22 years, in November 2024.

Pakistan then handed South Africa their first 3-0 home whitewash and won 2-1 in Zimbabwe.

But this year Pakistan lost the home tri-series final to New Zealand before crashing out of the Champions Trophy in the first round in February in the UAE.

Rizwan's worst came in the West Indies where Pakistan lost 2-1 - their first series loss in the Caribbean for 34 years.

Afridi previously led Pakistan in five T20 Internationals in New Zealand in January last year but was relieved of the role after a 4-1 defeat.

It marks yet another leadership change in Pakistan's cricket over the last two seasons. It all started after a disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup. Star batter Babar resigned from the captaincy of all formats in November 2023 with Shan Masood named Test skipper and Afridi the T20 captain.

But in March last year, Afridi was removed as T20 skipper with Babar returning for a short stint at the World Cup.

Then in October last year, Babar made way for Rizwan as white-ball captain. This year, Salman Agha took over as the T20 team leader while Afridi was handed the reins of the ODI side.

Rizwan has been Pakistan's second highest run-scorer in ODIs this year with 361 runs. Afridi has taken 131 wickets in 66 ODIs.

Amid the turmoil, Masood has retained his Test captaincy. The results have been positive for Pakistan, winning four out of the last five Test matches at home, having earlier failed to win in 11 games in their own backyard.

