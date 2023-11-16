Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain in all formats after Cricket World Cup woes

Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan captain in all formats.

The 29-year-old batter met with Pakistan Cricket Board bosses on Wednesday afternoon.

The PCB are undergoing a review into the national team's Cricket World Cup campaign in India.

Azam made four half centuries in nine games in the competition. However, the side failed to qualify for the semi-finals after taking just four wins from their pool matches.

Read more Which teams have qualified for 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan?

After his meeting at the Qadafi Stadium in Lahore, Azam announced his decision to step down from his position as captain.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019," he said in a statement.

"Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world.

"Reaching the No 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coaches, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support during this journey.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call.

"I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."