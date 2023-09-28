Babar Azam 'overwhelmed' by support after Pakistan land in India for ODI World Cup

Pakistan players expressed their delight upon landing in India for their first visit in seven years as the team in green began preparations for the ODI World Cup.

Pakistan's contingent landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening for the 50-over tournament that begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Their travel had some anxious moments as visas were approved just two days earlier. It was also announced that Pakistan's first warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday will be held behind closed doors due to limited security availability because of ongoing festivities.

But for now, it was a moment to celebrate as many Pakistan players made their first visit to India as cricket between the neighbours has been limited to multi-nation series due to political tensions.

After landing in Hyderabad, Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauded the support his team had received. Thousands of fans turned up at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to catch a glimpse of some of the biggest stars in cricket for the first time.

"Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad," Azam posted on Instagram.

Wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome.

"Amazing reception from the people here. Everything was super smooth. Looking forward to the next one and a half months," Rizwan said on Instagram.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi also thanked locals for a "great welcome".

Pakistan begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 6 before taking on Sri Lanka at the same venue four days later. Their big clash against India takes place on October 14 at the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.