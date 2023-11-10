Can Pakistan still qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals?

New Zealand's thrashing of Sri Lanka on Thursday has given Pakistan an uphill task to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

The Black Caps' five-wicket win in Bengalaru took them to 10 points, two ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan, into fourth place.

Pakistan face holders England in Kolkata on Saturday, their final group game, but an inferior run rate to New Zealand leaves Babar Azam's men with a mountain to climb to join India, South Africa and Australia in the last four.

What do Pakistan need to do?

New Zealand have a net run rate of 0.74 having played all their group games while Pakistan's is 0.36.

For Pakistan to reach 0.75 they need to beat England by 287 or 288 runs if they bat first.

If Pakistan are put into bowl, the men in green need to chase the target with 284 deliveries to spare.

The fourth placed team in the points table will face India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Can Afghanistan still qualify for the semi-finals?

In theory, yes. But it will require the Afghans beating already-qualified South Africa by a mammoth score in their final match.

Afghanistan sit level with Pakistan on eight points but an inferior net run rate (-338) to both Pakistan and New Zealand means they will have to beat the Proteas by more than 438 runs on Friday and hope that Pakistan lose their game to England the following day.