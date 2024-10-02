Babar Azam has stepped down as Pakistan captain again. AFP
Babar Azam: Turmoil continues in Pakistan cricket as star batsman steps down as captain

Batsman says he wants to 'focus more energy on my game and personal growth'

The National

October 02, 2024

