Pakistan's Babar Azam has been struggling in Test cricket for some time. AFP
Sport

Cricket

Can Babar Azam still be considered a part of 'fab five' of modern batsmen?

Star Pakistan batsman has not hit a Test fifty for more than 600 days

Ajit Vijaykumar

September 03, 2024

